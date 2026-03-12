YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Projects FY2026 Revenue Exceeding US$103 Million, Issues First Formal Guidance

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced revenue guidance in the range of US$103 million to US$110 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. This outlook represents growth of approximately 75% to 90% over the midpoint of the Company's FY2025 revenue estimate of US$57 million to US$58 million and marks its first formal revenue guidance as a Nasdaq-listed company.

This outlook is supported by several key growth assumptions, including:

Strong demand and revenue pipeline visibility in overseas markets for the manpower outsourcing segment.

Full-year revenue contribution from businesses acquired in 2025.

Expansion of contracted IFM client base and service offerings, including bundled facility management solutions.

Sustained client retention rates and contract renewals across both manpower and IFM segments.

Focused capital deployment toward the Company's core operations, including investments in technology platform development, geographic expansion, and on-demand workforce capacity.

"We enter 2026 with a significantly larger, more diverse platform and the operational foundation to convert our recent investments into accelerating revenue growth," said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "Our FY2026 guidance is underpinned by an expanded geographic footprint, a maturing portfolio of 2025 acquisitions contributing at full run-rate, and deepening client relationships and strong demand visibility across key markets. Our capital and resources are deployed where they generate the highest returns: in our people, our platform, and our client partnerships. As we scale toward our revenue goals, we expect our model's inherent operating leverage to become increasingly evident, driving meaningful margin improvement and progress on our path to profitability. The strength of YY Group's contracted revenue base – anchored by our established Singapore operations – combined with a robust pipeline of new business across our manpower subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and other global markets, gives us a clear line of sight to delivering on this outlook."

Jason Phua, Chief Financial Officer of YY Group, added, "Our FY2026 revenue targets are supported by a strong contracted revenue base, a clear pipeline of new business, and the full-year contribution of acquisitions completed in 2025. Our capital allocation priorities remain centered on scaling our core manpower and IFM operations and investing in the people, technology, and operational infrastructure that drive our revenue growth. We are focused on translating top-line momentum into improved operating leverage and long-term shareholder value."

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customers' and institutional partners' demands, all of which are subject to change. US Dollar ranges are based on a USD/SGD exchange rate of 1.28 as of March 10, 2026.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited