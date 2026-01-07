YY Group Secures SGD 10.5 Million United Overseas Bank Facility, Cutting Finance Costs and Powering Expansion

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that it has closed a SGD 10.5 million banking facility with United Overseas Bank (UOB), issued in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), the Singaporean government agency for enterprise development, under their program designed to promote local business expansion. This facility strengthens the Company's ability to pursue strategic growth initiatives and supports financing needs across its manpower outsourcing and IFM businesses.

The facility includes financing for Hong Ye Group Pte Ltd, the Company's IFM subsidiary, and YY Circle (SG) Pte Ltd, its manpower outsourcing subsidiary in Singapore, available as needed on a drawdown basis, providing a flexible financing option for YY Group's working capital needs. It is expected to reduce YY Group's annual finance costs by approximately 8%, strengthening financial efficiency and supporting continued operational expansion.

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of YY Group Holding Limited, commented, "We are deeply grateful to UOB, EnterpriseSG and the Government of Singapore for their trust and support. This partnership reflects their confidence in our business and marks a significant step forward in our growth journey. By enhancing both our cost of capital and financial flexibility, this facility positions us to accelerate key growth initiatives while optimizing cash flow management across our IFM and manpower operations, empowering us to deliver even greater value to our clients and stakeholders as we scale."

YY Group continues to expand globally and broaden its service portfolio through strategic moves across multiple regions and sectors. Over the past year, the Company has extended its on-demand staffing platform, YY Circle, to new markets across Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia, while also completing key acquisitions to build out its IFM capabilities. The Group has also secured a host of new enterprise-level contracts and top-tier hospitality partnerships, reinforcing YY Group's reputation as a trusted workforce and facilities partner. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, diversified service offerings, and disciplined execution, YY Group is steadily driving sustainable, global growth and creating long-term value for shareholders.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

