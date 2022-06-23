Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Booster C

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of their new Organic Booster C Blend.

A mix of organic whole foods, each serving of Booster C contains nearly 900% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin C. Designed to support a healthy immune system, the antioxidants in Booster C may also reduce free radicals and the damage they cause.

Organic Booster C Blend is a mixture of superfoods rich in Vitamin C and is a natural source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Vegan and gluten-free, Organic Booster C Blend contains some of the most potent Vitamin C rich foods on earth, including:

Organic Freeze Dried Strawberry Powder

Organic Freeze Dried Unripe Acerola Cherry Powder

Organic Rose Hip Powder

Organic Erythritol

Organic Baobab Fruit Powder

Organic Camu Camu Powder

Organic Amla (Amalaki) Powder

Organic Sea Buckthorn Juice Powder

Organic Stevia Extract (debittered)

"Our customers tell us that they love Booster C because they get so many incredibly nutritious superfoods that easily mix with their favorite recipes, reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition and Research for Z Natural Foods. They also really like Booster C because of how easily it mixes with water and improves the taste and nutritional value of so many foods they already enjoy."

Organic Booster C has no artificial colors, sweeteners, or preservatives and is free of chemicals. Consisting of some of the most antioxidant-rich foods on earth, Booster C also contains essential amino acids, polyphenols, flavonoids, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and B and E Vitamins.

"The superfoods in Booster C are the highest quality foods available which make it so easy to get this amazing nutrition into your diet," Parker says.

Organic Booster C Blend is available in a 1-lb bag for $29.99 (45 servings), a 5-lb bag for $114.99 (226 servings), and a 50-lb bag for $1,099.99 (2,494 servings) and comes in a freezer-tight, resealable, stand-up foil pouch and can be safely stored for up to 2 years. For more information about Organic Booster C Blend, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry by offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing , blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail . For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit .

