Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Chocolate and Vanilla Oat Milk Powders

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods is proud to announce the launch of two new Organic Oat Milk Powders to their line of dairy-free milk alternatives.

The new milk products are both Oat Milk powders featuring popular and delicious flavors; chocolate and vanilla.

New Organic Chocolate Oat Milk Powder by Z Natural Foods New Organic Vanilla Oat Milk Powder by Z Natural Foods

Both organic products are made with wholesome, organic oats grown for maximum flavor and nutrition. The oat milk powders mix easily with water and are free from dairy, soy, and gluten, making them an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions.

These unique, vegan, and non-dairy beverages are made from Organic Oat Milk Powder, with either Organic Cacao Powder providing a rich chocolate flavor or Organic Bourbon Vanilla Flavor. Both flavors are then infused with a splash of Organic Stevia Extract (Debittered), providing a touch of sweetness.

"Our Organic Chocolate and Vanilla Oat Milk Powders are creamy, dairy-free, and totally delicious," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition and Research for Z Natural Foods. "It's perfect for adding to your favorite smoothie, pouring over cereal, or just drinking straight from the glass."

Organic Chocolate Oat Milk Powder contains 3 grams of fiber per serving and 5 grams of protein. Organic Vanilla Oat Milk Powder contains 3 grams of protein and a unique fatty acid profile. One of the key nutrients in Z Natural Foods' Oat Milk Powders is beta-glucans, a type of polysaccharide, and an important nutrient commonly found in remedies used by natural healers.

Organic Chocolate Oat Milk Powder and Organic Vanilla Oat Milk Powder are both available in a 1 lb. quantity for $16.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $59.99, and a 55 lb. size for $599.99. They are packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.

For more information about Chocolate or Vanilla Oat Milk Powder, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the industry. For more information, visit: www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

