WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods released their newest superfood powder; Organic Freeze-Dried Super 8 Berry Blend.

This dark purple berry mix is a potent blend of eight of the most nutrient-rich berries on earth.

Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Freeze-Dried Berry Blend Extremely high in antioxidants and powerful phytonutrients, this concentrated mix of freeze-dried berry powders provide the very best in flavor, aroma, and nutritional potency.

The organic berries are freeze-dried and powdered to preserve the phytochemicals and other vital nutrients. This unique blend of super berries contains: Organic Goji Berry, Organic Acai Berry, Organic Maqui Berry, Organic Blueberry, Organic Blackberry, Organic Strawberry, Organic Red Raspberry, and Organic Acerola Cherry.

"This dark berry blend is one of the healthiest foods on earth," reports Pattanaphol "Pop" Tharitimanont, Director of New Product Research & Development for Z Natural Foods. The naturally sweet, sour, and delightfully tart flavor makes you feel like you are eating real fresh berries."

Experts agree that dark berries deliver superior health benefits, phytonutrients, and antioxidants than almost any other food. Additionally, these dark berries may support good health and have a positive effect on your immune system which may be your best defense against getting sick.

The 8 organic berries are:

Organic Acerola Cherries (unripe) - Our acerola cherry powder contains more than 500% of the daily value of Vitamin C, making this unique South American berry a super immune booster.

Organic Goji Berry - A relative of the tomato, goji is a bright red berry with a natural source of lycopene and has also been called the world's most powerful anti-aging food.

Organic Acai Berry - Freeze-dried acai is the most potent form available of this amazing berry which contains 30 times the anthocyanins levels as red wine.

Organic Maqui Berry - High in antioxidants, Maqui Berry is a rare and potent, dark purple berry found only in the Patagonia region of South America.

Organic Blackberry - The deep blue and purple colors of blackberries top the charts as the leading disease-fighting pigment.

Organic Strawberry - Bursting with flavor, our 100% organic freeze-dried strawberry powder captures all the natural taste and nutrition this remarkable berry has to offer.

Organic Red Raspberry - Red Raspberries rank near the top of all fruits for antioxidant strength, particularly due to their rich content of ellagic acid (from ellagitannins).

Organic Blueberry - Researchers analyzed 60 fruits and vegetables for their antioxidant capability and blueberries rated highest in their capacity to combat free radicals.

"Our customers love this blend because of the amazing taste, high nutrition, and versatility,'' reports Pop. They tell us they enjoy it as a refreshing iced berry juice, adding it to favorite recipes, sprinkled on yogurt, and for improving the taste and nutrition of smoothies."

Rich in advanced nutrients such as antioxidants, polyphenols, anthocyanins (more than red wine), Vitamin A and C, as well as omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids, Organic Freeze-Dried Super 8 Berry Blend is soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and does not contain added preservatives or sugar.

Our Organic Freeze-Dried Super 8 Berry Blend comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years in refrigerator or freezer. For more information, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as wholesale, blending, packaging, delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media Contact

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

Related Links

http://www.ZNaturalFoods.com

