WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of a new grass-fed chocolate whey protein to their line of organic superfood powders.

Organic Chocolate Whey Protein Concentrate is a perfect protein source, grass-fed in the United States, minimally processed, and Certified USDA organic.

Z Natural Foods announces new Organic Grass-Fed Chocolate Whey Protein Concentrate Grass-fed in the United States, minimally processed, and Certified USDA organic

Keto and paleo-friendly with no soy, Z Natural Foods' Organic Chocolate Whey Protein Concentrate has no added sugar, is free of preservatives, free from hormones (rBST & rBGH), non-GMO, and contains a superior nutrition profile compared to most whey proteins.

Z Natural Foods' Chocolate Whey is low carb, low fat and features 23 grams of easily digestible protein with an excellent amino acid profile for cellular repair, muscle growth, and recovery. This Chocolate Whey also contains 4 grams of dietary fiber, supports the production of the body's glutathione antioxidant, contains calcium, potassium and is a valuable source of magnesium.

Extra rich Organic Cacao Powder (100% cacao) provides the delicious chocolate flavor. This unique combination of whey protein concentrate and cacao improves the taste, nutrition, mood-boosting benefits, and antioxidant properties.

"Nothing compares to our delicious Chocolate Whey Protein because it comes from US cows and is cold processed from raw milk that only gets pasteurized one time for 15 seconds at the end of the production process, reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Research for Z Natural Foods. Most whey is pasteurized twice, losing valuable nutrients in the process."

Organic Chocolate Whey Protein mixes easily with water, juice, or in a smoothie, is soy-free, gluten-free, and does not contain added preservatives or sugar.

"There is not a better, higher quality chocolate whey protein concentrate available today, says Parker."

Organic Chocolate Whey Protein Concentrate is $49.99 for 2.5 lbs (30 servings) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand-up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Organic Chocolate Whey Protein Concentrate, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-663

Media Contact

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

Related Links

http://www.ZNaturalFoods.com

