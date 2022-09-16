Z Natural Foods Announces new Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk Powder to Support Cardiovascular Health

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods®, a manufacturer of quality natural foods, announced the launch of Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk. Each serving contains organic matcha green tea, organic cashew milk, organic barley grass, and powerful nutrients such as amino acids, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

With a base of cashew milk, Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk contains lower fat than most other nuts, as 75% of its unsaturated fatty acid is oleic acid, which is the same heart-healthy monounsaturated fat you'll find in olive oil.

Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk is rich in magnesium that helps move ions, including sodium, potassium, and calcium, into and out of cells, which may support healthy heart rhythms.

With its green tea, Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk is considered one of the most nutritious, antioxidant-rich beverages available today.

Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk is low in sugar and naturally delicious. Considered as a premium form of green tea, Matcha has a delightfully aromatic and healthy blend of nutrients to support a sense of calm, focus, and well-being.

Additionally, as a unique source of copper, Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk may support healthy collagen, a substance that lines blood vessels and supports the skin and joints. With its ability to increase collagen production, copper helps the body use iron and produce melanin, the pigment that gives hair and skin its color.

Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk Powder contains plant compounds that may strengthen the heart and boost the immune system—and it is a 100% natural, minimally processed product.

This unique powder is a non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free product and is available in 1 lb (16 servings, $24.99), 5 lb (80 servings, $79.99) and 55 lbs (890 servings, $699.99) sizes and can be conveniently used any time of day. Organic Matcha Green Tea Cashew Milk Powder is available at www.znaturalfoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit .

