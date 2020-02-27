Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Mushroom Blend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of Organic 7 Mushrooms Blend, their newest superfood.

Used by Chinese and Japanese cultures for centuries, the Ancient Greeks also believed in the medicinal and performance properties of mushrooms. From the mental fitness benefits of Organic Lion's Mane to the amazing longevity boosting of Organic Red Reishi, Organic 7 Mushrooms Blend features a wonderful mix of traditional mushroom powerhouses.

Organic 7 Mushroom Powder from Z Natural Foods Z Natural Foods announces new Medicinal Mushroom Blend

Z Natural Foods' Organic 7 Mushrooms Blend contains Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane Extract, Cordyceps Extract, Chaga, Shiitake, Maitake, and Red Reishi.

"These mushrooms are famous for their medicinal properties; each ingredient is certified organic and comes from the highest quality growers that go through our stringent vetting process. Our blend is the most convenient way to get so much valuable immune-system boosting power," reports Sam Hirschberg, Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods.

Rich in beta-glucans, high in antioxidants and a natural source of Vitamin D, Organic 7 Mushrooms Blend is certified organic, has a pleasant taste and texture, and mixes easily with water, juice or smoothies. It is also soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and does not contain any added preservatives or sugar.

"Our great farmers grow the best mushrooms in their natural environment while maximizing the nutrition value during the drying and packaging process. This ensures each serving provides far more nutrition than virtually any other medicinal mushroom blend," says Hirschberg.

Organic 7 Mushrooms Blend is $39.99 a pound (64 servings) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Organic 7 Mushrooms Blend, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

234904@email4pr.com

SOURCE Z Natural Foods