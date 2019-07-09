Z Natural Foods' Mid-Year Superfood Report

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you love health foods, chances are that you already know and enjoy Z Natural Foods' products. That's because Z Natural Foods is the provider of over 400 organic and healthy superfoods both for retail customers and for some of the biggest brands in the business.

Z Natural Foods

The team at Z Natural Foods pays careful attention not just to market trends, but also by carefully analyzing the National Institute of Health (NIH.gov) databases, detailed research of the most fertile, nutrient-rich soils best-matching their products, as well as reviewing ancient Traditional Chinese Medicine and Indian Ayurvedic teachings.

"We take all these necessary steps to bring the highest quality, most nutrient-dense product to our customers," says Sam Hirschberg, MBA, Director of Marketing at Z Natural Foods. "These careful processes result in a unique and accurate look into the pulse of the industry. Our customers appreciate this attention to detail which most of our competitors either overlook, don't know how to do or are just too busy to research themselves."

Attention to important details like this is making 2019 another fantastic year for Z Natural Foods and for the industry -- providing more healthy, natural foods to more people than ever before. "That's the purpose of our mid-year report, to educate the industry on the healthiest and most demanded products, right now," Hirschberg said.

2019 trends are holding strong due to the popularity of low carb diets, which may put more focus on protein and low calorie, nutrient-dense green foods.

Here are the top Superfoods in the Z Natural Foods midyear report:

1. Beet Root Powder, Organic

2. Coconut Milk products

3. Ultimate Superfood Fusion Blend

4. Cacao Powder, Organic

5. Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Powder

6. Moringa Leaf Powder, Organic

7. Ultra Whey Powder Isolate

8. MCT Oil

9. Vegan Protein Powders

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering a range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

561-242-1880

217608@email4pr.com

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

Related Links

http://www.ZNaturalFoods.com

