Z Natural Foods Releases New Marine Collagen for Beautiful, Nourished and Radiant Skin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of premium quality natural foods in powder form, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product: Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides.

Collagen, the most abundant protein in our bodies, plays a vital role in maintaining the strength, elasticity, and overall health of our skin. As we age, the natural production of collagen starts to decline, leading to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of firmness.

Z Natural Foods' Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides are carefully sourced from premium marine sources, including white fish (cod), to ensure the highest quality and purity. With its impressive amino acid profile, this collagen powder is easily absorbed by the body, working from within to replenish and restore the skin's natural collagen levels.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides to our excellent line of collagen products," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. "This product is the culmination of extensive research and development and provides our customers with another superior collagen product that not only delivers exceptional results but is also sustainably sourced."

Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides by Z Natural Foods offer a multitude of benefits beyond skin health. Regular consumption of this premium natural food may contribute to improved joint health, stronger hair and nails, and enhanced overall well-being. Furthermore, it is gluten-free, non-GMO, and contains no artificial additives, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.

Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $19.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $84.99, and a 33 lb. size. Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

