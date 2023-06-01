Z Natural Foods Releases New Marine Collagen for Beautiful, Nourished and Radiant Skin

News provided by

Z Natural Foods

01 Jun, 2023, 08:49 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of premium quality natural foods in powder form, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product: Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides. 

Collagen, the most abundant protein in our bodies, plays a vital role in maintaining the strength, elasticity, and overall health of our skin. As we age, the natural production of collagen starts to decline, leading to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of firmness. 

Continue Reading
Z Natural Foods Releases New Marine Collagen for Beautiful, Nourished and Radiant Skin
Z Natural Foods Releases New Marine Collagen for Beautiful, Nourished and Radiant Skin
Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides is available in a 1 lb quantity for just $19.99 and is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.
Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides is available in a 1 lb quantity for just $19.99 and is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.

Z Natural Foods' Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides are carefully sourced from premium marine sources, including white fish (cod), to ensure the highest quality and purity. With its impressive amino acid profile, this collagen powder is easily absorbed by the body, working from within to replenish and restore the skin's natural collagen levels.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides to our excellent line of collagen products," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. "This product is the culmination of extensive research and development and provides our customers with another superior collagen product that not only delivers exceptional results but is also sustainably sourced."

Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides by Z Natural Foods offer a multitude of benefits beyond skin health. Regular consumption of this premium natural food may contribute to improved joint health, stronger hair and nails, and enhanced overall well-being. Furthermore, it is gluten-free, non-GMO, and contains no artificial additives, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.

Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $19.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $84.99, and a 33 lb. size. Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness. 

For more information about Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com 

About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.
Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

Media Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
888-963-6637 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

Also from this source

Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Chocolate and Vanilla Oat Milk Powders

Z Natural Foods® Launches Instant Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base Powder

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.