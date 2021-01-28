WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you thought it doesn't get any better than grass-fed chocolate protein, think again.

The nutrition team at Z Natural Foods just took a healthy protein drink to a whole new level.

Z Natural Foods Releases New Mocha Mushroom Whey Protein Mocha (Coffee) Mushroom Whey Protein

Their new Mocha Mushroom Whey Protein will help grow biceps, fuel workouts, and repair sore muscles. But with two powerful ancient eastern mushrooms and a delicious mocha flavor packed with antioxidants, this could be the tastiest, healthiest protein available today.

This mocha mushroom protein is a careful blend of grass-fed whey isolate, keto-friendly MCT oil, extra rich chocolate (100% cacao) and a Colombian dark roast. Featuring two immune-system boosting mushrooms, each drink delivers a tasty, creamy, mocha flavored protein drink to fuel, build and repair virtually every cell in the body.

Mocha (Coffee) Mushroom Whey Protein Isolate

The protein in this mocha drink comes from Z Natural Foods' grass-fed, hormone-free, non-GMO Whey Protein Isolate which delivers a high concentration of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA's) to support cellular repair, growth, and the body's antioxidant production.

Each serving contains 20 grams of protein combined with lion's mane mushroom extract and cordyceps mushroom extract. Extra rich cacao (100% cacao) gives the mocha a dark chocolate flavor, providing more antioxidants than red wine.

"The whey protein alone provides a long list of extraordinary health benefits, but with the incredibly healthy Lion's Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms, no other coffee mushroom drink comes close to this powerful superfood for cellular growth, repair and antioxidant density, says Jon Parker, Director of Nutrition Science for Z Natural Foods.

Since there is no mushroom aftertaste like other coffee mushroom drinks, the tasty result is a delicious mocha with health benefits that are hard to beat. "It's almost like drinking silk chocolate, says Parker. We added the MCT oil because it won't spike sugar levels and gives the mocha a creamy, smooth texture. And with no added gums, fillers and no so-called 'natural flavors' hiding bad ingredients, each drink is tasty and nutritious."

Mocha Mushroom Whey Protein Isolate Powder is $19.99 per 1 lb. or $74.99 for 5 lbs. Special pricing may be available for large quantities. This product is packaged in airtight stand-up, resealable foil pouches to maintain freshness for customer convenience. This product should be kept in a cool, dark, dry place for best results.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, many of which are very hard to find, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the industry's biggest wholesalers and retailers. Offering a wide range of bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

