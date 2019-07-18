WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turmeric is the colorful spice best known for Indian dishes such as curry. It's been touted as one of nature's most powerful healers for over 2,500 years.

Likewise, bone broth has probably been consumed since the development of fire. And whether bone broth has been a low glycemic, high protein food for 2,500 years or for 2 million, is hotly debated in keto, paleo, Atkins and other popular diet circles.

Z Natural Foods Releases New Turmeric Bone Broth Protein Superfood

But one thing is clear: Z Natural Foods' new Turmeric Bone Broth Protein Powder is a nutritional powerhouse, worthy of any diet plan searching for maximum nutrient value.

"You won't find another food powder this high in protein with as many positive benefits than our Turmeric Bone Broth," reports Sam Hirschberg, MBA and Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods. "Our kitchen, quality control and R&D teams combined the perfect blend of supporting ingredients such as coconut milk, ginger, and cinnamon to make this product taste like a dessert and provide far more nutrition than a plate of broccoli."

Like most of Z Natural Foods' health foods, their bone broth protein is sourced and made in the United States providing significant nutrition to almost any diet. It's highly soluble, non-allergenic, 100% natural and contains no MSG.

"When a quality, trusted bone broth protein is properly blended with organic turmeric and the supporting ingredients, you get a nutritional superstar," reports Hirschberg. "Our customers love what's in Turmeric Bone Broth but they also like that there are no fillers and no hard to pronounce ingredients found in most protein powders and supplements."

Turmeric Bone Broth Protein Powder is $19.99 a pound and comes in an air locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Turmeric Bone Broth Protein Powder, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

