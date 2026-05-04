Z Squared Appoints Jon Najarian, Pete Najarian, Marc LoPresti and Jay Zapata to Newly Formed Advisory Board

Strategic advisory supports the Company's expansion into AI infrastructure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Squared, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) ("Z Squared" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated digital infrastructure company, today announced that its Board of Directors has formed an Advisory Board and appointed Jon Najarian, Pete Najarian, Marc LoPresti and Jay Zapata as inaugural members.

The Advisory Board will provide strategic counsel to the Board and management as Z Squared expands its platform across AI infrastructure, power generation, data center development and high-performance compute hosting.

Michelle Burke, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Z Squared, commented, "Jon Najarian, Pete Najarian, Marc LoPresti and Jay Zapata bring a depth of perspective that complements our team's discipline in power, infrastructure, and capital markets. We expect their counsel to support our continued execution as we scale our digital infrastructure platform and pursue strategic acquisition opportunities."

About the Advisors

Jon Najarian and Pete Najarian

Jon and Pete Najarian are widely recognized financial market commentators and entrepreneurs. The Najarian brothers co-founded several leading financial technology and trading platforms, including optionMONSTER and tradeMONSTER, which were acquired by E*TRADE in 2016 for $750 million. Former NFL players who became successful Wall Street floor traders with memberships at the CBOE, NYSE, CME, and CBOT, the brothers are longtime contributors to national financial media including Fox Business, and formerly CNBC's "Fast Money" and "Halftime Report." They are widely followed for their analysis of markets, technology, and emerging industries including AI and digital infrastructure.

Marc X. LoPresti

Marc X. LoPresti is a capital markets executive, former securities attorney and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience across global financial markets and institutional advisory. He serves as CEO and Senior Market Strategist of Market Rebellion, LLC, and is co-founder of IDI Group, Moneta Advisory Partners and BattleFin Group. A contributor to Fox Business, NewsMax, CNN and other news networks, he has advised numerous companies, family offices and asset managers across private offerings, capital markets strategy and institutional growth initiatives.

Jay Zapata

Jay Zapata is Chief Executive Officer of Satokie — The Premium Energy & Compute Company — a digital infrastructure operator focused on energy and compute assets across the ERCOT grid in Texas. He brings more than a decade of financial and operational leadership at the intersection of energy and compute, including experience across Bitcoin mining, AI/HPC colocation and high-performance compute infrastructure. Jay previously served as CFO of a large non-profit organization.

About Z Squared

Z Squared is a computing infrastructure company operating advanced computing equipment strategically distributed across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Iowa. Z Squared's distributed, facility agnostic infrastructure is purpose built for operational resilience and rapid scalability. The Company's current operations include crypto mining, which provides a natural foundation for the Company's newer verticals in power generation, data center development, and high-performance compute hosting. The Company manages and optimizes a substantial fleet of specialized computing hardware, supported by dynamic power management strategies, real time analytics dashboards, and a comprehensive in house repair and lifecycle management program designed to maximize hardware efficiency and reduce capital waste.

The Company's infrastructure avoids over reliance on any single hosting provider and supports agile redeployment of equipment based on shifting power costs, infrastructure readiness, and uptime performance. Z Squared's operational model emphasizes efficiency, discipline, and precision execution, grounded in real time analytics integrated through centralized dashboards that aggregate data from facilities, hardware, and internal systems.

The Company's power strategy is designed to respond flexibly to real time grid conditions, including curtailment schedules and seasonal electricity rate fluctuations. By adapting energy consumption in response to pricing signals, Z Squared aims to lower its cost per kilowatt hour while preserving uptime and maximizing operational efficiency. Z Squared's distributed, facility agnostic structure reduces exposure to localized disruptions such as regulatory shifts or grid instability, and supports rapid scalability into new geographies and emerging computing workloads.

Z Squared recently entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Skycore Digital, adding 24 MW of energized AI-ready infrastructure in North Carolina with an expansion path to 42 MW.

The Company is led by an experienced team with deep expertise in large scale computing operations, infrastructure optimization, and power management. For more information, please visit www.zsquaredinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, operational plans, and growth prospects; the expected role and contributions of the Advisory Board members; the expected benefits of the Company's vertically integrated computing infrastructure model; the Company's ability to scale into new geographies and emerging computing workloads; the Company's plans to expand its platform across AI infrastructure, power generation, data center development and high-performance compute hosting; the Company's ability to pursue and execute strategic acquisition opportunities, including the pending acquisition of Skycore Digital; and the Company's future financial and operational performance.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; competition in the computing infrastructure and digital asset industries; changes in power costs, energy regulation, and grid conditions; hardware availability, pricing, and obsolescence; the Company's ability to maintain and expand its facility footprint; the volatility of cryptocurrency markets and digital asset values; the Company's ability to consummate the Skycore Digital acquisition on the terms described or at all; market, economic, and capital markets conditions; and regulatory developments affecting the Company's operations. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Z Squared Inc.