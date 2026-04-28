Z Squared, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in Celebration of Its Listing on the Nasdaq Global Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Squared, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) ("Z Squared" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated digital infrastructure company, today announced that members of its executive team, joined by its board of directors, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in celebration of the Company's recent listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ZSQR."

"Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a proud moment for our team and a meaningful milestone for Z Squared," said Michelle Burke, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on executing against our infrastructure strategy and building long-term value."

About Z Squared

Z Squared is a computing infrastructure company operating advanced computing equipment strategically distributed across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Iowa. The Company's current operations include crypto mining, which provides a natural foundation for the Company's newer verticals in power generation, data center development, and high-performance compute hosting. The Company manages and optimizes a substantial fleet of specialized computing hardware, supported by dynamic power management strategies, real time analytics dashboards, and a comprehensive in house repair and lifecycle management program designed to maximize hardware efficiency and reduce capital waste.

Z Squared's distributed, facility agnostic infrastructure is purpose built for operational resilience and rapid scalability. The Company's infrastructure avoids over reliance on any single hosting provider and supports agile redeployment of equipment based on shifting power costs, infrastructure readiness, and uptime performance. Z Squared's operational model emphasizes efficiency, discipline, and precision execution, grounded in real time analytics integrated through centralized dashboards that aggregate data from facilities, hardware, and internal systems.

The Company's power strategy is designed to respond flexibly to real time grid conditions, including curtailment schedules and seasonal electricity rate fluctuations. By adapting energy consumption in response to pricing signals, Z Squared aims to lower its cost per kilowatt hour while preserving uptime and maximizing operational efficiency. Z Squared's distributed, facility agnostic structure reduces exposure to localized disruptions such as regulatory shifts or grid instability, and supports rapid scalability into new geographies and emerging computing workloads.

The Company is led by an experienced team with deep expertise in large scale computing operations, infrastructure optimization, and power management.

For more information, please visit www.zsquaredinc.com.

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SOURCE Z Squared Inc.