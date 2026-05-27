Z Squared, Inc. Announces Preliminary Inclusion in Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Squared, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) a digital infrastructure company expanding into AI infrastructure for inference workloads, today announced that the Company has been included in the preliminary list of additions to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, according to a preliminary list published by FTSE Russell after the U.S. market close on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Final index membership is expected to become effective after the market close on Friday, June 26, 2026, subject to FTSE Russell's final reconstitution schedule and updates. The newly reconstituted Russell indexes are expected to commence trading at the market open on Monday, June 29, 2026.

"Inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes is a meaningful milestone for Z Squared and reflects the growing recognition of our company within the investment community," said David Halabu, Chief Executive Officer of Z Squared, Inc. "We believe this recognition will broaden our institutional shareholder base and strengthen our access to capital markets as we continue executing on our strategy to build a scaled AI computing infrastructure platform."

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index also means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com .

ABOUT Z SQUARED, INC.

Z Squared, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) is a computing infrastructure company operating advanced computing equipment across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Iowa. The Company manages and optimizes a fleet of specialized computing hardware, supported by dynamic power management strategies, real-time analytics dashboards, and a comprehensive in-house repair and lifecycle management program designed to maximize hardware efficiency and reduce capital waste. Z Squared is focused on expanding its platform across digital asset mining, power generation, data center development, and AI/HPC hosting. Z Squared is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more information, please visit ir.zsquaredinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "aim," "project," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes; the timing and completion of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, including the expected effective date of final index membership and the expected commencement of trading of the reconstituted Russell indexes; the expected benefits of index inclusion, including the potential broadening of the Company's institutional shareholder base and access to capital markets; and the Company's strategy and plans to build a scaled AI computing infrastructure platform and to expand its operations across digital asset mining, power generation, data center development, and AI/HPC hosting.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the possibility that Z Squared is not included in the final Russell 3000® or Russell 2000® Indexes following completion of the reconstitution; changes by FTSE Russell to its reconstitution methodology, schedule, or eligibility criteria; the risk that index inclusion does not result in increased trading volume, institutional ownership, or analyst coverage of the Company's common stock; the risk that index inclusion does not have a positive effect on the price or liquidity of the Company's common stock, including as a result of volatility related to index reconstitution trading flows; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy to build a scaled AI computing infrastructure platform; risks associated with the Company's digital asset mining operations, including volatility in cryptocurrency prices, mining economics, network difficulty, and regulatory developments affecting digital assets; risks associated with the Company's planned expansion into power generation, data center development, and AI/HPC hosting, including the availability of suitable sites, power, equipment, and customers; the Company's ability to access additional debt and equity capital on acceptable terms; and the other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-288329) and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Z Squared as of the date hereof. Z Squared undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Z Squared Inc.