Z SUPPLY Launches Capsule Eyewear Collection with The Salty Blonde

The 'Eye Candy' collaboration with the popular influencer and fashion mogul debuts in time for spring

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY , the fashion house known for its everyday essentials focused on simplicity, comfort, and effortless style is excited to introduce Eye Candy, Z SUPPLY's latest eyewear collaboration celebrating the world seen through the lens of influencer Halley Elefante, better known as The Salty Blonde. Eye Candy is the latest touchstone between The Salty Blonde and Z SUPPLY brands, solidifying a more than decade-long personal and professional relationship between Halley and Z SUPPLY president Mandy Fry. The new capsule collection will be available online, as well as at specialty boutiques across the country starting March 21.

Seamlessly blending Z SUPPLY's contemporary, yet relaxed, aesthetic, the eyewear collaboration represents The Salty Blonde's perpetual "on-vacay" lifestyle, leaving the wearer longing to immerse herself in a carefree world. The Z SUPPLY x The Salty Blonde Eyewear capsule includes three styles:

Staycation: This smaller cat-eye frame with sculpted details is perfect for the beach and beyond, available in Black Gloss, Sand, and Mojito.

Dayglow: This medium-sized oval frame is the definition of glamour, adding a unique touch to any look, available in Limoncello and Cinnamon.

Joyride: This frame features a classic oval silhouette with the iconic metal detail near the temples that adds a touch of sophistication, available in Brown Tortoise and Pink Lemonade.

Each frame is designed with a metal trim and branded template and comes with a limited edition corduroy pouch. All Z SUPPLY eyewear is polarized and provides 100% UVA, UVB, and UVC protection, so wearers can safely enjoy the sunshine.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Halley again. It's been super fun designing alongside her for Eye Candy – she is so creative and has a clear point of view," Fry said. "Our history, along with our shared love of sunglasses made this collaboration a natural fit. I appreciate her expertise and dedication to our shared goals, and I look forward to the successful outcome of this collaboration."

The campaign for Eye Candy is another creative element Elefante was involved in, drawing inspiration from the style and romance of the Golden Era. Shot on film in a mid-century home in the hills of Los Angeles, the photography and videography play off of Elefante's personality and lifestyle, setting the scene for a story of endless sun-drenched days and the free-spirited feeling of warm California air.

"I am so excited that I collaborated with Z SUPPLY on this amazing eyewear collection," Elefante said. "The design process was such an incredible experience, and I am so glad to be able to finally share the news. I can't wait to see all the fun memories people capture in them."

The Eye Candy frames will retail for $49. The line will be available at selected Z SUPPLY retailer partners across the country, as well as online at www.zsupplyclothing.com .

For more on Z SUPPLY, please visit www.zsupplyclothing.com and follow @zsupply on Instagram for updates.

Additional images and videos accessible HERE

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.zsupplyclothing.com .

About Z SUPPLY Eyewear:

Launched in April 2022, Z SUPPLY Eyewear brings elevated style to the perfect everyday accessory. Our eyewear collection blends timeless styles and all-day comfort to take you from sunrise to sunset. With a focus on superb quality and understated detailing, every frame in the collection is fitted with polarized lenses for glare-free vision. From bold silhouettes to everyday shapes, each style is offered in a range of rich colors, textures and tones.

About The Salty Blonde:

Halley Elefante, the creator behind The Salty Blonde, was born and raised in upstate New York, and has always been on the hunt for sun and sand. Years ago, Halley moved from the island of Manhattan to the island of Oahu, where The Salty Blonde influencer persona was born. She currently resides in Orange County, California. Halley's down-to-earth attitude emanates from her coastal photographs, each a mix of luxe fashion, beautiful travel destinations, and effortless beauty inspiration.

