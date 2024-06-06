Z SUPPLY Launches Live & Personalized "Text a Stylist" Shopping Service

Customers can Connect One-on-One with Z SUPPLY for Free

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY , the women's clothing brand known for its everyday essentials focused on comfort and effortless style is excited to announce the launch of its new "Text-a-Stylist" shopping service.

Customers can now connect one-on-one with a live member of the Z SUPPLY styling team for personalized shopping recommendations. The free service also offers gift giving advice and styling tips, and it allows customers to build out wish lists of items to share with others.

Z SUPPLY's President, Mandy Fry, with stylist, Lena Jensen

Designed for simplicity, the service works in 3 steps:

Text the phone number +1(949) 564-9650

Connect live with a stylist

Receive personalized recommendations

"Text a Stylist is a service Z SUPPLY is proud to offer for anyone who wants help shopping for themselves or others," said Z SUPPLY President Mandy Fry. "Each customer connects with a real Z SUPPLY stylist for start-to-finish guidance that makes shopping for every need fun and easy."

Text a Stylist recommendations are done in real time, complementing the brand's popular styling videos on social media and its website, as well as the shopping recommendation and gift giving reminder emails subscribed Z SUPPLY customers already receive.

"Helping customers find their confidence with fashion and style has always brought me joy," Lena Jensen, Z SUPPLY Stylist said. "At Z SUPPLY, we have something for every woman and every part of her day. Whether they are looking for an outfit for a job interview, something comfy to wear as a new mom, or a seasonal refresh of their wardrobe, I'm here to make sure they look and feel their best!"

SMS charges apply, per carrier rates. The Text a Stylist virtual shopping service by Z SUPPLY is currently available on Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

For more information about Z SUPPLY, visit www.ZSUPPLY.com and follow @zsupply .

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.zsupplyclothing.com .

