Z SUPPLY Launches Mother's Day Campaign with Influencer Partnerships and Charitable Giving

To Mom, with Love from Z SUPPLY

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY , the women's clothing brand known for its everyday essentials focused on simplicity, comfort, and effortless style is excited to announce its latest campaign, celebrating the essence of motherhood with an array of fashions designed for every mom. With a focus on honoring mothers everywhere, Z SUPPLY's campaign, "To Mom, with Love," promises to make this Mother's Day truly special.

Z SUPPLY is partnering with three influential mamas, Mary Lawless Lee , Pia Baroncini , and Justine Cuenco , who embody the spirit of modern motherhood. These dynamic women are partnering with Z SUPPLY to showcase the capsule collection and its messaging of unconditional love and appreciation for mothers around the country. The latest collection includes an array of essential spring fashion and loungewear–the Scout Jersey Flare Pant, the Sloane Jersey Muscle Tank, Kaili Button Up Gauze Top, a graphic Mama Sweatshirt and more in Z SUPPLY's signature and beloved fabrics, including knit denim, gauze, and french terry.

Z SUPPLY's campaign, "To Mom, with Love," honors moms and promises to make this Mother's Day truly special. Post this

In addition to these partnerships, Z SUPPLY is continuing its commitment to giving back to the community this Mother's Day. On March 27, Z SUPPLY, alongside the Z SUPPLY Foundation and Miracles for Kids , hosted a heartwarming breakfast and pampering event at the Z SUPPLY office in Costa Mesa, Calif., honoring 15 mothers from Miracles for Kids, a foundation dedicated to helping families with children facing life threatening illnesses.

Z SUPPLY will further its philanthropic efforts throughout the Mother's Day season, from April 16 to May 12, by encouraging customers to show their support by donating via Pledge to the Miracles for Kids foundation. Customers will be given donation options at checkout. By shopping Z SUPPLY during this period, customers can treat their loved ones to stylish gifts, while also contributing to a worthy cause that supports families and children in need.

"We absolutely love and anticipate every monthly product launch, but this Mother's Day collection holds an extra special place in our hearts. Celebrating the joys of motherhood through storytelling, we were thrilled to collaborate with three amazing mamas, who we think embody that spirit – Mary Lawless Lee, Pia Baroncini, and Justine Cuenco," said Mandy Fry, president and partner of Z SUPPLY. "We're equally excited to partner with Miracles for Kids on a giveback initiative, which allows us to not only support moms of children who are facing the fight of their lives, but also to help honor and uplift them as they navigate this season of life."

For those who want to join in the fun of celebrating Moms via social, Z SUPPLY will be hosting a co-branded Instagram giveaway featuring Z LOUNGE and additional brand partners, including Nemah , Comotomo , EllaOla , Maison Rue , Zeppelin the Label and Joonya , to gift ultra-soft loungewear, accessories, and developmental toys to one lucky new mom.

For more information on Z SUPPLY, please visit www.zsupplyclothing.com and follow @zsupply on Instagram for updates.

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.zsupplyclothing.com .

SOURCE Z SUPPLY