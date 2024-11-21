Z SUPPLY Set to Surpass $1 Million Raised for the Z SUPPLY Foundation

The brand will donate $300K from BFCM sales for creative scholarships with upcoming campaign

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY , the fashion house known for its everyday essentials focused on simplicity, comfort and effortless style, is proud to announce the continuation of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday initiative. The company will be donating $300,000 of their online sales from ZSUPPLY.com to the Z SUPPLY Foundation for the fourth year in a row, bringing the total contribution since the launch of the Foundation to $1.2 million.

Betty Pham, Melanie Vo, Mandy Fry and Kalen Walthour (Photo credit: Ali Mitton)

The Z SUPPLY Foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives. They do this by creating an educational initiative dedicated to students pursuing various degrees in the arts. Since its inception in November of 2021, Z SUPPLY has raised over $900,000 for the Foundation, with the majority allocated to its Education Fund, creating 58 scholarships for students pursuing degrees in fashion design, art, and marketing.

"We are amazed by the generosity of our customers," said Z SUPPLY President, Mandy Fry. "This holiday season, we're thrilled to surpass the million dollar mark in money raised for the Z SUPPLY Foundation Education Fund and will continue giving back through scholarships in the creative fields and other forms of service throughout the coming year."

In the past, Z SUPPLY celebrated this special campaign by visiting the colleges where scholarships have been established to highlight the talented students with a showcase of their work on campus. This year, Z SUPPLY took that a step further by inviting three of the scholarship recipients to the company's headquarters in Costa Mesa for a special mentorship day on October 2. The students were given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the office, met with the Z SUPPLY team, and engaged in a professional photoshoot and video session in the company's photo studio. During the experience, they were asked questions about their majors, their creative journeys, and what creativity means to them.

The three scholarship recipients invited to participate were Betty Pham, a Product Design major from Otis College of Art and Design, Melanie Vo, a Graphic Design major from California State University, Long Beach, and Kalen Walthour, a Fashion Design major from the California College of the Arts. It was an inspiring day for the students, offering them valuable insight into the industry and providing an opportunity to connect with mentors who are helping shape the future of design and creativity.

To date, the Z SUPPLY Foundation has partnered with several creative art and design schools through their scholarship program, including Otis College of Art and Design, California College of the Arts, California State University, Long Beach's School of Art, Parsons School of Design, Kansas City Art Institute, and Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). The Foundation's board members will decide the amount of the funds that will be allocated to all six schools for the 2025/2026 academic year. Anyone can participate in supporting these creative scholarship programs simply by shopping at ZSUPPLY.com from Black Friday through Giving Tuesday.

For more information regarding the Z SUPPLY Foundation or for more details on the Z SUPPLY Foundation college scholarships, please visit Z SUPPLY Foundation .

Additional images and video accessible HERE .

About Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION:

Z SUPPLY Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the clothing brand Z SUPPLY, launched in 2021 and is committed to supporting educational and social organizations. Each year, the Foundation has a specific focus, which will give the brand the opportunity to support the many causes that mean so much to it. This corporation is a nonprofit public benefit corporation and is not organized for the private gain of any person. It is organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for public and charitable purposes. The Foundation was considered a public charity and now is applying to be a private foundation.

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.ZSUPPLY.com .

