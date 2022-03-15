Z-Wave Alliance Announces First Z-Wave Long Range Certified Device: Ecolink 700 Series Garage Door Controller

The new 700 Series Garage Door Controller from Ecolink is the first product to pass certification and include the Z-Wave Long Range specification

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization dedicated to advancing the smart home and Z-Wave® technology, today proudly announces that, Ecolink, an innovative, industry-leading brand in security and home automation products from Universal Electronics, is the very first to complete Z-Wave Long Range (Z-Wave LR) certification, with the submission of the Ecolink 700 Series Garage Door Controller. Z-Wave LR ushers in a new era of Z-Wave connectivity and brings expanded options for the smart home, multi-dwelling units and hospitality use cases.

Engineered to provide significantly extended wireless range and support robust networks, Z-Wave LR extends Z-Wave connectivity beyond the interior boundaries of the home to improve wireless transmission range of peripheral Z-Wave devices such as door locks, garage door sensors, gate access solutions, and more, while increasing scalability to over 4,000 nodes on a single smart home network. Core benefits of Z-Wave LR include increased coverage, increased scalability, optimized battery life, and of course, interoperability and backwards compatibility.

"When it comes to innovation, we are at the forefront of engineering our products to work harder and smarter," said Mike Bailey, VP Product Development and Operations for Ecolink. "Any range increases we can introduce into our products, and thus to our customers, only works to enhance their overall experience with smart home and security solutions. It's a win/win. Moving forward, our plan is for all Z-Wave sensors and devices we work to introduce and certify with the Z-Wave Alliance to include Z-Wave Long Range out of the box."

"We would like to congratulate Ecolink for being the first to complete certification. The 700 Series Garage Door Controller is an ideal example of the type of device Z-Wave Long Range was designed to enhance," said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance. "The certification of the first Z-Wave LR device is a milestone for the Alliance as a standards development organization. Developing this specification and making it available to members like Ecolink falls perfectly in line with our mission to advance the Z-Wave standard. Members who actively seek to build their products featuring this specification will undoubtedly have a competitive edge and we are eager to see more Z-Wave LR enter the market in the coming months."

While the Ecolink 700 Series Garage Door Controller is the very first to achieve Z-Wave Long Range Certification, additional devices from across the vast Z-Wave Alliance membership are submitted and certified regularly. Additional announcements to come.

For more information about Ecolink, and the 700 Series Garage Door Controller, please visit: https://discoverecolink.com/

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

The Z-Wave Alliance is a standards development organization dedicated to developing and advancing Z-Wave® technology as an open and internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959) for smart home and IoT solutions. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety, and security. Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of the Z-Wave Alliance.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

