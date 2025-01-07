Z-Wave Continues to Dominate the Residential Smart Home and Security System Market while Z-Wave Long Range Breaks Barriers for Edge-of-Property Applications

Z-Wave Alliance Spotlights the Latest Hubs, Gateways and Controllers as the Ecosystem Booms with New Smart Devices Supporting Z-Wave Mesh and Z-Wave Long Range.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization dedicated to advancing the smart home and Z-Wave® technology, today releases the list of the latest Certified Z-Wave and Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) smart home devices that centralize the control and interface of connected smart devices across a property. With nearly 100 ZWLR certified devices in market and over 4500 devices in the entire Z-Wave ecosystem, this round up is merely new devices categorized as hubs, controllers, and gateways.

"Z-Wave remains the gold standard in residential smart home and security systems while ZWLR redefines what edge-of-property really means," shared Bettina Roll, Z-Wave Alliance Certified Program Manager. "The Z-Wave Certified mark means Z-Wave devices are interoperable with forward and backward compatibility and Z-Wave and ZWLR co-exist on the same network. It's how we've maintained the ecosystem since day one – no Z-Wave device left behind."

The Z-Wave Certified 2GIG Edge Security Panel is a state-of-the-art home security and automation hub designed to provide unparalleled control, convenience, and protection. Featuring AI-powered facial recognition, it ensures secure and personalized access while maintaining privacy with local data processing. Its sleek touchscreen offers a beautiful aesthetic and intuitive navigation for managing smart home devices such as thermostats, lighting, and smart locks. With advanced encryption, real-time alerts, and dual-path communication via Wi-Fi and LTE, the system delivers robust security and uninterrupted monitoring. Designed for both DIY and professional installation, the 2GIG Edge integrates easily with Z-Wave and ZWLR Certified devices as well as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

The ADT Base (S501R0-01) is a sophisticated and versatile hub that serves as the foundation of a home security and smart home automation system. Engineered with Z-Wave and ZWLR, the ADT base seamlessly connects and manages a wide array of smart devices, including locks, lights, thermostats, and sensors, to create an integrated and intuitive home ecosystem. With robust encryption and secure communication protocols, the ADT Base ensures reliable and tamper-resistant operation, providing peace of mind and enhanced protection for the home.

The Climax HSGW Gen2 Security Panel is an advanced home protection solution certified on the Z-Wave 700 series to boost wireless communication capabilities and improve range, security, and energy efficiency for integrated smart home devices. The Z-Wave Certified Climax HSGW Gen2 creates a cohesive and interconnected system for enhanced safety and convenience. The panel offers reliable real-time monitoring, customizable alerts, and advanced encryption to safeguard against unauthorized access. With compatibility for remote management through a dedicated app, the Climax HSGW Gen2 allows for efficient control of security and automation features from virtually anywhere.

The Control4 CORE 3 and CORE 5 home controllers with Z-Wave technology deliver powerful and flexible solutions for managing home automation and entertainment systems. Certified on the Z-Wave 700 series featuring external reverse SMA connectors for their Z-Wave antennas, this series of Control4 controllers is designed to support a wide range of devices including lighting, climate control, security, entertainment equipment, and more. With the addition of Z-Wave, these controllers enable reliable and secure wireless communication with compatible devices, expanding the ecosystem of supported products including the most popular Z-Wave lighting switches and smart plugs.

The RISCO RisControlZW100 Touchscreen Keypad combines standard keypad functionality with RISCO's Smart Home cloud-based solution in an 8-inch high-resolution touchscreen. RisControl provides intuitive control over alarm systems, smart home devices, and live video feeds, enhancing both convenience and security for homeowners. Z-Wave Certified on the Z-Wave 700 series, the controller supports a wide range of smart home devices to enable users to create customized automation scenes and schedules that align with their daily routines.

The SmartRent Alloy SmartHome Hub+ is an innovative device that combines a smart thermostat with a smart hub running on Z-Wave technology to streamline home control into a single device. The Hub+ has a unique design that reduces the amount of hardware required, simplifying installation and maintenance processes. Pending ZWLR certification, the Hub+ ensures reliable and secure communication with a wide array of compatible smart devices, including smart locks, lighting, and leak sensors. The Hub+ features a user-friendly interface that allows residents to manage multiple devices simultaneously creating scenes like home or away. Additionally, the system can send alerts and automatically notify maintenance personnel upon detecting issues like leaks, enhancing both convenience and security. The Alloy SmartHome Hub+ is compatible with most HVAC systems, making it a versatile solution for modernizing rental properties and providing residents with a sophisticated, integrated smart home experience.

The SmartRent Alloy Fusion Hub is an advanced wall-mounted Z-Wave and ZWLR (pending certification) hub with an integrated thermostat designed specifically to streamline the management of smart home devices across large multi-dwelling Unit (MDU) rental properties. With ZWLR Alloy Fusion communicates far beyond the walls of the primary residential unit in a MDU property, whether that is a distant storage unit in the parking garage below or the water heater in the adjacent utility room, the hub's range ensures connectivity, so alerts aren't missed, and commands are received. The intuitive touchscreen interface allows residents and guests to also control climate settings, lighting, outlets, and sensors directly from the device or via the SmartRent App. By consolidating multiple device controls into a single, sleek unit, the Alloy Fusion Hub simplifies property management, reduces the need for multiple installations, and enhances the overall smart living experience for residents.

The TELUS Boost IoT 2.5 is an advanced networking device that combines tri-band Wi-Fi 6 technology with integrated Z-Wave and ZWLR with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) capabilities. Delivering comprehensive whole-home connectivity and automation, the controller has a sleek, cylindrical design that features a removable base for easy access to key functions while allowing it to blend seamlessly into any home environment. By supporting Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZWLR, and BLE protocols, the Boost IoT 2.5 enables users to control a wide array of compatible smart home devices through a unified app interface.

The Universal Devices ZMatter USB Stick is a versatile module that integrates Z-Wave, ZWLR, Zigbee, and Matter protocols, enhancing home automation systems with expanded device compatibility and future-proofing capabilities. The ZWLR Certified ZMatter USB Stick offers extended reach and robust connectivity for a wide array of smart devices. The module supports Z-Wave SmartStart for effortless device inclusion and S2 Security for secure communications. The ZMatter design facilitates seamless migration from existing setups ensuring a smooth transition without extensive reconfiguration. By unifying multiple smart home standards, the ZMatter USB simplifies the management of diverse devices, providing a cohesive smart home experience.

