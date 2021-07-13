Z Zurich Foundation helps UNICEF deliver 2.5M+ doses of COVID vaccine

"We have not forgotten that many people remain vulnerable around the world." Tweet this

This commitment follows initial donations made by the Z Zurich Foundation to help UNICEF deliver over 1.1 million doses globally through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility). The Z Zurich Foundation has also launched various local fundraising campaigns in collaboration with the local business units and employees of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) around the world, inviting contributions from communities, including Zurich's suppliers, distributors, customers and the public.

"As citizens in wealthy countries begin to return and resume their lives in a post-vaccination world, for low-income countries the future is still uncertain, with the vaccine roll-out slow and uneven," said Carla Haddad Mardini, UNICEF's Director of Private Sector Fundraising and Partnerships. "UNICEF welcomes this expanded commitment from the Z Zurich Foundation to continue raising valuable resources and help us in our mission to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to where they are needed most."

"Many colleagues, customers, distributors and community members in North America have stepped up to support this global COVID-19 vaccine fundraising campaign with the Z Zurich Foundation and UNICEF," said Kristof Terryn, CEO of Zurich North America and a Z Zurich Foundation Board Member. "As we achieve broader vaccination in our local communities, we have not forgotten that many people remain vulnerable around the world."

UNICEF and partners have been working tirelessly on the largest vaccination procurement and supply program in history to vaccinate frontline health care and social workers, as well as high-risk and vulnerable people around the world. Through the COVAX Facility, together with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), UNICEF is leveraging its unique experience as the largest single vaccine buyer in the world by working with manufacturers and partners on the procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Together with WHO, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), GAVI and other partners at the global and regional levels, UNICEF is also working to support countries in preparing for their COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. This includes assessing capacity and helping countries to strengthen their cold storage capabilities and supply chains to ensure the countries have adequate infrastructure to transport and store the vaccines.

Those who wish to donate can click here.

About Z Zurich Foundation

Z Zurich Foundation is a charitable foundation with registered office in Zurich established by Zurich Insurance Company Ltd and Zurich Life Insurance Company Ltd in accordance with Swiss law. It is the main vehicle by which the Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) delivers on its global community investment strategy.

The Z Zurich Foundation works alongside Zurich employees, businesses and NGOs in pursuit of a future where people can thrive in the face of increasing climate hazards, where those of us feeling the stresses of life are empowered to speak up, and where the marginalized in our society can reach their full potential.

Visit the Z Zurich Foundation's website to learn more about its work: https://zurich.foundation. Follow Z Zurich Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's largest children's organization, working in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, they work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org. Follow UNICEF on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

About the COVAX Facility

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world. https://www.who.int/initiatives/act-accelerator/covax UNICEF, in collaboration with the PAHO Revolving Fund, is leading efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX Facility. This initiative will lead the procurement and delivery of vaccines for 92 low and lower-middle income countries.

SOURCE Zurich North America

Related Links

www.zurichna.com

