Z3 Technology Enables Rapid Project Development with the EXOSENS MicroCube XP Thermal Cores

LINCOLN, Neb., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leader in embedded camera encoding systems, today announces the release of our CIB-EX22 Camera Interface Board, which enables direct control and power to the EXOSENS MicroCube 640 XP shutterless thermal camera from Z3 OEM Video Encoder solutions through an LVDS digital video output connector, via 30-pin KEL cable. Jumpstart your camera system development with Z3's cutting-edge hardware encoding technology for real-time video streaming.

Designed for efficiency and performance, our video encoders combine top-tier video compression and ultra-low bandwidth usage into a solution consuming <5W of power. Full camera and encoder control is available through serial or remote APIs, while multiple UART and GPIO interfaces enable seamless integration with external devices such as pan/tilt mounts, heater and wiper triggers, GPS, and range finders. User custom development is supported through our comprehensive SDK and OEM Starter Kits, allowing for rapid adaptation of evolving mission requirements. Hardware Specification documents, 3D model files, and interface schematics are available upon request to accelerate development progress. Z3 Technology solutions support simultaneous video streaming and recording across a wide range of camera models, delivering flexible, reliable video performance at the tactical edge.

"Z3 Technology is excited to announce our support of EXOSENS MicroCube XP series of shutterless thermal camera cores. Our new CIB-EX22 will enable seamless integration and control via our series of Z3 OEM Video Encoders for numerous markets including unmanned vehicles, security, surveillance, and remote sensing," said Aaron Caldwell CEO of Z3 Technology, LLC.

Our miniature Q603 product line is the perfect platform to compliment efforts that the EXOSENS team has shown, considering the minimal footprint design of the MicroCube 640 XP. Development teams contemplating the addition of a 2nd thermal sensor or a visible zoom block camera should look no further than our FV2K and FV4K models, which have an additional video input for dual camera streaming up to 4Kp30. Proven product applications include camera systems in industries like Security & Surveillance, Unmanned Systems, and Military Video Solutions.

"In a win-win approach, this first bundle CIB-EX22 / MicroCube 640 XP values the true SWaP approach of EXOSENS LWIR thermal cores, required for highly integrated electro-optic systems," said Mr. Guillaume Bunoz, Executive General Manager of EXOSENS Advanced Imaging Business Unit. "Microcube XP features many USPs (e.g. 1pt-NUC shutterless, tunable functions, OSD, low latency) that make it successful, especially in UAS market segment. This bundle with Z3 enables users to easily implement the DV CMOS 16 bits variant, beside the existing popular MIPI and UVC product versions of the MicroCube 640 XP."

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All Z3 video solutions are Made in the USA and fully compliant with NDAA, TAA, REACH, and RoHS requirements. Product design and manufacturing are performed by Z3 Technology, LLC, an ISO 9001–certified manufacturer.

Z3's flexible embedded video encoder solutions can help power your next innovation. Learn more about our hardware encoding solutions and contact us to discuss your integration needs.

For more information on Z3 Technology's SD to 4K Embedded Encoders and Camera Solutions, contact us today. Email [email protected] or visit our website at https://z3technology.com/products/oem/ to explore available options.

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