Z3 Technology Unveils the CIB-ATI640 Enabling High Performance Integration with the LYNRED ATI640

LINCOLN, Neb., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a trusted provider of embedded solutions for defense and aerospace applications, today announced the release of its CIB-ATI640 Camera Interface Board, for the LYNRED ATI640 advanced shutterless thermal imaging module.

LYNRED ATI640 Camera Interface Board

The CIB-ATI640 mounts directly to the back of the LYNRED ATI640 camera, ensuring precise mechanical alignment. It supports both LVDS digital video and MIPI CSI-2 outputs from the LYNRED ATI640, enabling seamless integration with Z3 Dual Camera Encoders or Single Camera Encoders. Z3 encoders are designed with low Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) while supporting AI Capabilities. This versatility enables developers to rapidly field AI mission-ready systems for surveillance and unmanned operations.

"The addition of the CIB-ATI640 provides LYNRED ATI640 users with a streamlined solution to process, analyze, record, and stream thermal video data using Z3's Mission Ready camera video encoder products," commented Aaron Caldwell, CEO of Z3 Technology, LLC.

For Unmanned Systems, power limitations can pose significant challenges. With Z3 Technology's low-SWaP embedded encoders connected via the CIB-ATI640 camera interface board, developers gain a single, streamlined connection that delivers full remote access to the LYNRED ATI640 camera controls while simultaneously controlling PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) functions. This integration enables unmanned systems to operate efficiently, and with minimal power consumption—critical for extended unmanned operations.

"The CIB-ATI640 demonstrates how the ATI640 module is designed to seamlessly integrate into advanced embedded ecosystems," said Eric Mallet – Core Business Unit Director at LYNRED. "By combining ATI640's high-performance shutterless thermal imaging with Z3 Technology's, system developers can accelerate the deployment of compact, mission-ready thermal imaging solutions for unmanned and demanding operational environments."

For more information on Z3 Technology's SD to 4K Embedded Encoders and Camera Solutions, contact us today. Email [email protected] or visit our website at https://z3technology.com/products/oem/ to explore available options.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology, LLC is a USA, ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of embedded solutions, including video encoders, decoders, and camera systems. Our NDAA-compliant products support both visible and thermal camera streaming requirements. With flexible, low-power, and mission-ready designs, Z3's embedded video encoder solutions provide the performance and reliability needed to power your next innovation in unmanned, defense, and aerospace applications.

All product and company names mentioned within are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930889/Z3_LYNRED_ATI640_Camera_Interface_Board.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930888/Z3_Technology_Logo.jpg