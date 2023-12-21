ZACAPA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER GLOBAL CREATIVE CAMPAIGN "LIPS TO SOUL," REDEFINING THE WORLD OF DARK SPIRITS INTO A WORLD OF VIBRANT WONDER

News provided by

Zacapa Rum

21 Dec, 2023, 15:27 ET

Campaign Awakens the Senses & Creates Deep Connection with Consumer

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the verdant, lush landscape of Guatemala, Zacapa's home, lives our magical "House Above the Clouds," Zacapa's aging facility located in the mountains 7,500 feet above sea level. It's a place where a multitude of barrels age under the careful watch of Lorena Vásquez, one of the few female master blenders in the world of spirits. When Lorena determines that the rums are aged to perfection, hand-selected barrels are meticulously blended before traveling to Mixco to be poured into Zacapa's signature curved bottle, which is wrapped with handwoven bands of Petate by a community of over 700 women.

Continue Reading
ZACAPA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER GLOBAL CREATIVE CAMPAIGN “LIPS TO SOUL,” REDEFINING THE WORLD OF DARK SPIRITS INTO A WORLD OF VIBRANT WONDER
ZACAPA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER GLOBAL CREATIVE CAMPAIGN “LIPS TO SOUL,” REDEFINING THE WORLD OF DARK SPIRITS INTO A WORLD OF VIBRANT WONDER
Lips To Soul by Zacapa Rum
Lips To Soul by Zacapa Rum

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9237151-zacapa-launches-first-ever-global-creative-campaign-lips-to-soul/

The first sip of Zacapa leaves a lasting impression - taking you on a journey from that initial taste of our delicious liquid to the feeling you experience as you continue to discover the stories and layers that have created this breathtaking beauty. It is that feeling of discovery and elevation that inspired Zacapa's first-ever global creative campaign, "Lips to Soul," inviting consumers to discover a world of warmth and wonderment. A world that sparks the senses and makes you fall in love with the award-winning, one-of-a-kind liquid experience that is Zacapa.

Evocative and vibrant, the intimate tone of Zacapa's bilingual "Lips to Soul" campaign was made to respond to the yearning for depth that consumers are craving from the world of luxury. Rhythmic poetry draws consumers into the highly sensorial film inspired by the lush, dreamy landscape of Guatemala. The film cinematically captures the way Zacapa is aged above the clouds, as well as our weavers' hands at work, representing how important community is to the core of Zacapa. The campaign reflects the magic and history of Zacapa's brand roots, weaving together an energetic narrative that creates deep connection, and unlocks a sense of awe and wonder through discovery.

"We're thrilled to be sharing this new global campaign – it's a huge moment for our brand, during a time when ultra-premium and luxury rum is driving virtually all of the growth within the category1," says Christina Choi, SVP Diageo. "We wanted to tap into the consumer desire for depth, and bring to life that instant sensory connection that people feel when they try Zacapa. We believe there is no greater feeling than being surprised by experiences that capture our imaginations and spark a sense of wonder in us - and that's what we set out to achieve in 'Lips to Soul.'"

Niamh Burns, Global Head of Zacapa at Diageo, adds, "Our choice of color grading, use of light and poetic sensibility throughout the creative concepts are designed to take the viewer on a sensorial journey. We are redefining the world of dark spirits, and taking the brand into a bold, contemporary space. Our mission extends beyond showcasing our rums into an immersive experience that resonates with our diverse audience around the world."

The "Lips to Soul" campaign was created in partnership with New York-based luxury creative agency forceMAJEURE, supported by The Whale productions, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Caroline Koning. The campaign will roll out in markets around the world, marking the largest globally-led campaign in Zacapa's history. It will be supported by a robust marketing mix of arresting digital OOH, TV in select markets, paid social (primarily Facebook and Instagram), PR and events.

Zacapa reminds consumers 21+ to please sip responsibly. For additional information on Zacapa Rum, visit www.zacaparum.com. Stay up to date on "Lips to Soul" by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram @zacaparumusa.

Zacapa, forever yours.

ABOUT ZACAPA RUM
Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality, and master blending. Zacapa's Master Blender, Lorena Vásquez, with over 39 years of experience, is one of the few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra, and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars, and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit www.zacaparum.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA 
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA








1 Ultra-premium Rum +17%, Luxury Rum +17.8%, 3 Year CAGR | RSV % Growth [Period: July 2019-June 2020 through July 2022-June 2023] (Combined Nielsen/NABCA)

   

SOURCE Zacapa Rum

Also from this source

ZACAPA RUM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LATIN AMERICAN FASHION SUMMIT, HONORING RAUL LOPEZ AND CELEBRATING LATIN AMERICAN CREATIVES

ZACAPA RUM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LATIN AMERICAN FASHION SUMMIT, HONORING RAUL LOPEZ AND CELEBRATING LATIN AMERICAN CREATIVES

Ron Zacapa, the renowned premium aged rum known for its exceptional artisanship and deeply rooted Guatemalan heritage, today announced its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.