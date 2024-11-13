ZACAPA RUM ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL PARTNERSHIP WITH LATIN AMERICAN FASHION SUMMIT, HONORING MARIANA HINESTROZA AND CATALINA ÁLVAREZ OF AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA

Celebrating Latin American Talents United by Heritage, Craftsmanship, and the Pursuit of Excellence.

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Zacapa, the acclaimed premium aged rum rooted in Guatemalan heritage, is thrilled to continue its partnership with the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS). At the annual Gala on November 12th, Zacapa will honor Colombian designers Mariana Hinestroza and Catalina Álvarez, the inspirational co-founders of the luxury fashion brand Agua by Agua Bendita, with the second annual "Visionary of the Year" award.

This prestigious award celebrates Latin American designers who are not only redefining the fashion industry but also embodying values deeply cherished by their communities and the industry—such as honoring cultural heritage, maintaining excellence in craftsmanship, and actively uplifting and supporting community growth. By honoring visionaries like Hinestroza and Álvarez, Zacapa and LAFS shine a spotlight on the importance of empowering creatives who weave their cultural narratives into their work, demonstrating how fashion can be a powerful vehicle for social change and a celebration of shared histories. Zacapa's commitment to supporting these creatives provides a platform to celebrate their accomplishments, amplifying their work and enhancing their global impact.

At the core of Zacapa's ethos is a dedication to uplifting local communities. Since 1999, Zacapa has employed over 700 Guatemalan women as Petate [1] weavers, crafting the intricate bands that adorn each bottle, a tradition that brings a piece of authentic Guatemalan culture to consumers around the world. This commitment mirrors Agua's mission, as they too empower numerous women in rural Colombia, whose hands intricately craft each garment, weaving together the threads of tradition, culture, and exceptional artistry.

"The shared passion between Zacapa and Agua by Agua Bendita is rooted in a commitment to craftsmanship and community," said Anne Nosko, Vice President of Rum, Diageo North America. "As we celebrate the second year of the 'Visionary of the Year' award, we are proud to honor Mariana Hinestroza and Catalina Álvarez, whose dedication to empowering women and preserving cultural heritage aligns beautifully with the mission of Zacapa."

Hinestroza and Álvarez infuse their designs with the spirit of Colombia, celebrating the talent of their artisans. Their recognition by Zacapa not only acknowledges their achievements in luxury fashion but also highlights their ongoing efforts to empower women and promote Latin American craftsmanship.

"As we enter the second year of our collaboration with Zacapa, we are inspired to uplift the incredible talent within the Latin American community," said Samantha Tams and Estefania Lacayo, co-founders of LAFS. "Our mission is to support creatives who push boundaries and redefine their industries. This partnership expands our reach, ensuring more talented individuals have the opportunity to showcase their artistry on a global platform."

Building on the empowerment established at LAFS 2023, this marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of this extraordinary partnership, where heritage, craftsmanship, and philanthropy remain at the forefront.

About Zacapa Rum

Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality, and master blending. Zacapa's Master Blender of over 40 years, Lorena Vásquez, is one of the few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra, and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars, and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit www.zacaparum.com.

About Latin American Fashion Summit

The Latin American Fashion Summit is a multiplatform created by entrepreneurs Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission of elevating and enriching the Latin American fashion and design industries, aiming to make them more relevant than ever. LAFS is a powerful community, a multifaceted digital platform, and a leading content creator that provides opportunities for emerging designers and fashion entrepreneurs by partnering with important design academies, wholesale platforms, and hosting its own contest. Recently, LAFS created TRIBU, a new networking platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way in which the fashion industry connects.

About Agua by Agua Bendita

Co-founded by Mariana Hinestroza and Catalina Álvarez in 2018 as a sister label of Colombian swimsuit brand Agua Bendita, Agua by Agua Bendita is a socially conscious label that pays tribute to the allure of Latin America and reveres artisanal designs. Agua by AB is the epitome of sophisticated, timeless garments; each print was hand-painted by their in-house designers, and each piece has been embroidered by local artisan hands. Each one of their gorgeous pieces consciously honors the brand's origins. Every element incorporated into the brand is inspired by Latin America's enchanting biodiversity and culture, a story they are passionate about sharing with the world.

[1] To learn more about Zacapa's Petate Weavers please visit www.zacaparum.com/en-us/our-story/petate-weaving

SOURCE Zacapa Rum