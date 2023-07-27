Zach Johnson to Honor Transamerica at Foundation Classic Gala

News provided by

Transamerica

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

700 to attend, and several hundred Transamerica employees to volunteer at golf event to support local students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica, a leading insurance company in Iowa, will be recognized at the annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic Gala for its 20-year sponsorship of professional golfer Zach Johnson and its significant contributions to the Cedar Rapids community.

Transamerica has supported Johnson's illustrious golf career and the establishment of the Zach Johnson Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and their families lead better lives through education. Zach and Kim Johnson established the Foundation's key initiative, Kids on Course, that provides over 1,000 students in Cedar Rapids with opportunities and guidance to succeed in school and thrive in life.

"Transamerica's support has been invaluable, not just to my career, but to the countless lives we've been able to touch through the Foundation," Zach Johnson said. "Their dedication to giving back to the community is truly inspiring."

Transamerica's commitment to Cedar Rapids extends beyond its partnership with the Zach Johnson Foundation. As a major employer in the area, the company has a significant economic impact and regularly contributes to local organizations. Over 200 Transamerica employees will volunteer at the golf event, demonstrating the company's dedication to being a force for good in the community.

"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with Zach Johnson and the positive impact we've been able to make together in Cedar Rapids," said Transamerica president and CEO Will Fuller, who will be present to accept the award on behalf of the company. "At Transamerica, our mission is to help people live their best lives, and our involvement with the Zach Johnson Foundation and Kids on Course is a testament to that commitment."

For more information about Transamerica, the Zach Johnson Foundation, and Kids on Course, please visit www.transamerica.com, www.zachjohnsongolf.com/Foundation and www.kidsoncoursecr.com.

About Transamerica
With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live their best lives through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as investment management services.

In 2022, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $46 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each company of the Aegon group of companies is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified, international financial services group offering investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2022, Aegon managed over $797 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Media inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Hank Williams
(319) 355-7789

Erin Yang
(303) 383-5295

SOURCE Transamerica

Also from this source

Transamerica Names Oriana Freidenberg to Lead Customer Experience and Marketing for Life Insurance and Annuities

Transamerica to Provide Services for Smart's Innovative Choice PEP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.