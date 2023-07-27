Zach Johnson to Honor Transamerica at Foundation Classic Gala

700 to attend, and several hundred Transamerica employees to volunteer at golf event to support local students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica, a leading insurance company in Iowa, will be recognized at the annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic Gala for its 20-year sponsorship of professional golfer Zach Johnson and its significant contributions to the Cedar Rapids community.

Transamerica has supported Johnson's illustrious golf career and the establishment of the Zach Johnson Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and their families lead better lives through education. Zach and Kim Johnson established the Foundation's key initiative, Kids on Course, that provides over 1,000 students in Cedar Rapids with opportunities and guidance to succeed in school and thrive in life.

"Transamerica's support has been invaluable, not just to my career, but to the countless lives we've been able to touch through the Foundation," Zach Johnson said. "Their dedication to giving back to the community is truly inspiring."

Transamerica's commitment to Cedar Rapids extends beyond its partnership with the Zach Johnson Foundation. As a major employer in the area, the company has a significant economic impact and regularly contributes to local organizations. Over 200 Transamerica employees will volunteer at the golf event, demonstrating the company's dedication to being a force for good in the community.

"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with Zach Johnson and the positive impact we've been able to make together in Cedar Rapids," said Transamerica president and CEO Will Fuller, who will be present to accept the award on behalf of the company. "At Transamerica, our mission is to help people live their best lives, and our involvement with the Zach Johnson Foundation and Kids on Course is a testament to that commitment."

For more information about Transamerica, the Zach Johnson Foundation, and Kids on Course, please visit www.transamerica.com, www.zachjohnsongolf.com/Foundation and www.kidsoncoursecr.com.

