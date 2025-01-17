Zach Wilson of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Brings In Buyer for Record Breaking Sale in Edna Valley, California

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno proudly announced a record-breaking milestone in luxury real estate: Zach Wilson successfully represented the buyer in the sale of Edna Valley Vineyard, setting a new benchmark for Edna Valley, California.

The sale includes the tasting room, production facility, and 45 acres of planted Chardonnay, promising a vibrant future for the heart of Edna Valley. The new local ownership group plans to transform the property into a community-focused destination for wine enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

"This is an extraordinary property, and I'm deeply honored to have connected the right buyers with a place that holds so much potential," shared Zach Wilson of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "The new owners are going to revamp the tasting room and have lots of ideas to make this the premier spot in Edna Valley."

The new owners, a local group of seasoned business partners with a strong portfolio of properties, plan to reimagine the property while respecting its heritage.

"As someone born and raised in San Luis Obispo and now raising my family in Edna Valley, this community and its people mean everything to me," added Wilson. "I look forward to what the new owners have in store to revamp this amazing property."

Edna Valley is a wine region located in San Luis Obispo County and is celebrated for producing high-quality Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, among other varietals. The area's Mediterranean climate, with warm days and foggy mornings, creates ideal conditions for growing grapes. This sale marks the highest-priced transaction in the past decade for a vineyard with established infrastructure in the region.

"We couldn't be more proud of Zach for his role in this record-breaking sale," said Chris Trapani, CEO and Co-Founder of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "His dedication to understanding his clients' needs, combined with his deep ties to the San Luis Obispo community and passion for elevating the real estate experience, exemplifies the values we strive for at Christie's Sereno."

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 21 offices and over 650 agents serving regions including San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast. In 2024, the company achieved over $5.5 billion in annual sales volume and proudly earned the #1 spot in production among Christie's International Real Estate affiliate firms worldwide.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated nearly $6.5M in charitable donations given to over 550 local organizations.

