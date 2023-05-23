Zadar based Dentex is a new member of Adria Dental Group

News provided by

Adria Dental Group

23 May, 2023, 04:00 ET

ZAGREB, Croatia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adria Dental Group, the largest dental group in Central and Southeastern Europe, has finalized investment in dental clinic Dentex from Zadar.

Dentex is the market leader in the area of Zadar and northern Dalmatia, it employs 42 people and has 13 modernly equipped practices with its own dental laboratory.

Continue Reading
Dentex
Dentex

"We are glad that Adria Dental Group recognized Dentex as a partner that follows the Group's high standards and will further strengthen its position on the market of dental services in Croatia. With more than 20 years of experience in the development of dental medicine, we have positioned our clinic as a leader in the area of northern Dalmatia, and joining Adria Dental Group will enable us to further develop both our business operations and our staff," said Damir Zekić, DMD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Dentex.

Adria Dental Group now has a network of 8 clinics, 6 dental laboratories, more than 90 modernly equipped dental practices with over 500 employees, including over 200 specialists in dental medicine, with annual revenue of above EUR 40 million. The Group has treated  more than 300,000 patients.

"We are looking forward to Dentex joining the Group, as it will further strengthen our Group's presence throughout Croatia. Dentex started 20 years ago with only 3 employees and has been growing continuously since then thanks to their insistence on providing the highest quality of service. And the highest quality of service is the foundation of Adria Dental Group because we believe that only satisfied clients guarantee a quality market position and long-term sustainability", said Gordan Muškić, President of the Adria Dental Group Management Board.

"At Adria Dental Group, we use state-of-the-art equipment in all fields of dental care, and we continuously raise the standards on the domestic market. The health of our patients and their satisfaction with their smiles is our main priority, emphasized Andrija Petar Bošnjak, DMD, PhD, Periodontologist, Chief Dental Officer at Adria Dental Group.

Provectus Capital Partners (PCP), an investment company based in Zagreb, has established the largest private equity fund in the Adria region, which is the owner of Adria Dental Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082615/Dentex_Adria_Dental_Group.jpg

SOURCE Adria Dental Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.