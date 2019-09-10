Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Honors Its Los Cabos Setting While Providing Exclusive Benefits To Virtuoso® Guests

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discerning travelers will want to be among the first to experience Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The property will incorporate natural and cultural elements inspired by its Los Cabos location into an immersive experience. As an opening offer, Virtuoso® travelers booking by October 1, 2019 for stays between November 1 through April 30, 2020 (blackout dates apply) will enjoy a complimentary fourth night and a $350 one-time resort credit. On an ongoing basis, they will receive these complimentary benefits at the latest property from the Virtuoso Preview program:

Upgrade on arrival, if available

Early check-in and late check-out, if available

Daily breakfast for two at El Barrio Restaurant

One-time $150 resort credit

resort credit Private roundtrip airport transfer

Wi-Fi

"Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve truly reflects its setting, bringing a new hospitality experience to life in a destination that is seeing a surge of interest from travelers seeking the beauty of Mexico's Pacific Coast," says Albert Herrera, Virtuoso's senior vice president of Global Product Partnerships. "Its distinct personality stems from the intersection of luxury, nature and culture combined with the highly personalized service of the Ritz-Carlton Reserve. With its strong sense of place and one-of-a-kind boutique character, Virtuoso is delighted to welcome the fourth Ritz-Carlton Reserve property to our portfolio."

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is situated on the coastal sanctuary of Puerto Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo, a private haven that emphasizes mindful luxury living and respect for its surroundings. Its name is a realignment of the Spanish word "Dunas," evoking the area's characteristic dunes.

With panoramic Sea of Cortez views, the resort's design celebrates the desert and sea with 87 guest rooms and 28 suites along the slopes of the land among 42 villas. Echoing the local aesthetic, suites and villas feature the round-the-clock services of a personal butler and terraces overlooking the ocean, with many boasting plunge pools. The two-story beachfront Grand Reserve Villa, at almost 6,000 square feet, will offer two bedrooms, a kitchen, private pools and outdoor shower.

Food and beverage offerings showcase local specialties, including a Latin American grill, a venue presenting street food by day and elaborate Mexican cuisine by night, an adults-only outlet offering fresh fish and ceviche, and an agave bar serving handcrafted cocktails.

The spa, designed by TLee Spas, will renew guests in a wellness playground featuring customized, locally inspired treatments. A pool will offer massage features, bubble beds and soothing hydrotherapy while a modern interpretation of a traditional Mexican sweat lodge will cleanse body, mind and spirit. A sound room will offer therapy that resonates through the flooring to facilitate deep meditation while indoor or outdoor couples' suites will feature steam showers, soaking tubs, plunge pools, and massage studios.

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will offer Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program, with expert naturalists providing educational activities for all ages focusing on sustainability of the region's landscape and culture.

The property is surrounded by the 27-hole Puerto Los Cabos Golf Course, featuring three courses by legends Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus. All offer layouts, perched above the Sea of Cortez, etched into desert foothills with a backdrop of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains.

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is launching with assistance from the celebrated Virtuoso Preview program, which extends benefits solely to clients of the network's 20,000 travel advisors. Preview is part of Virtuoso's renowned Hotels & Resorts Program, encompassing more than 1,300 properties in over 100 countries.

These complimentary advantages at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve are offered only to guests who reserve through Virtuoso travel advisors. Travelers can book with their advisor or at www.virtuoso.com, where they will be matched with an advisor for the reservation and other trip components. A list of Virtuoso advisors is available at https://www.virtuoso.com/advisors#.

About Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, open for reservations beginning November 1, 2019, is set amidst the dunes along the dramatic coastline of San José del Cabo, Mexico. With panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez, this much-anticipated new resort marks the fourth extraordinary property in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio. The striking design of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will celebrate the desert and the sea with 115 elegantly appointed suites and villas placed gently along the natural slopes of the land to create the ultimate desert luxury. As a true oasis of relaxation and wellness, Zadún will offer one of the destination's largest spas, complete with a variety of customized, locally-inspired treatments.

