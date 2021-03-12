Zaelab Strengthens Team With Key Leadership Appointments

WESTPORT, Conn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab, a leading digital commerce advisory and solutions provider, today announced two key executive appointments. Longtime finance and operations executive Jason Dolgoff has joined Zaelab as Chief Operating Officer and e-commerce technology expert Alex Ross has come on as Vice President of Engineering.

Dolgoff brings over 20 years of experience in e-commerce, strategic business operations, and omni-channel finance with large retail names including Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord and Taylor, and Hudson's Bay Company. Throughout his career, Dolgoff has proven to be a successful people leader, dedicated team member, and data-driven executive known to deliver high-quality work in a fast-paced environment.

In his role as Chief Operating Officer at Zaelab, Dolgoff will serve as an essential member of the executive team, taking responsibility for strategic business objectives, business operations, and organizational enablement. Dolgoff will ensure scalability and operational efficiencies through the implementation of a business processes and insights engine, supporting data-driven decision-making and accountability across all levels of the business.

"With the accelerated shift to e-commerce over the past 12 months, Zaelab has positioned itself for significant long-term growth," says Dolgoff, "I expect to help the team drive operational efficiencies and process improvements across all aspects of the business which will enable Zaelab to grow revenues at an expanding margin rate."

With 15 years of experience building high-performing teams, strategic planning, and leading digital transformations, Alex Ross is a proven technology leader with SAP Commerce Cloud, Salesforce, VTEX, and commerce tools experience. Rooted in agile practices and a technical background, Ross is known to lead teams of development engineers, QA engineers, and business analysts to success.

As Vice President of Engineering at Zaelab, Ross will collaborate with global teams across the organization to drive a client-focused culture of success, delivering on e-commerce digital transformation projects.

"Technology in and around e-commerce is rapidly changing right now," says Ross. "I am looking forward to working with our global teams to expand the technology and speed of delivery for our clients."

Both Dolgoff and Ross will work closely with the Zaelab CEO to support a variety of strategic projects.

"Zaelab has reached a critical growth stage, and cultivating a culture of high performance with the best talent is our top priority," says Zaelab CEO Evan Klein. "With Jason leading Zaelab's core business functions and Alex spearheading technology initiatives, both team members will be key partners in scaling and growing Zaelab to the next level."

Zaelab looks forward to recognizing its aggressive business objectives with Dolgoff and Ross' expertise and leadership.

About Zaelab

Zaelab is a global digital commerce advisory and solutions provider. Our mission is to become the global innovator in B2B Commerce. We accelerate the growth of B2B and D2C channels through exceptional digital experiences, modern cloud architectures, and agile methodologies. For more information: www.zaelab.com

