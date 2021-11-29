Zafer Roback Celebrated for Excellence in Real Estate and Competitive Judo

After graduating from high school, Mr. Roback's interest in combat sports inspired him to pursue boxing. He honed his skills under the tutelage of the late Ace Miller, who was a renowned boxing trainer and promoter in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. When Mr. Roback was subsequently accepted into the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, he was assigned to military posts in South Korea and Japan, where he underwent extensive training in the martial arts of judo, karate, aikido and traditional jujutsu.

Upon his return to the U.S., Mr. Roback enrolled in the University of the Cumberlands in 1963. Excited to share his vast knowledge of martial arts with other students, he created a judo club at the Kentucky-based university. Though Mr. Roback graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical sciences in 1965, he had laid the foundation for what would eventually become one of the most decorated collegiate judo programs in the U.S.

Following graduation, Mr. Roback was recruited to teach and coach judo and karate at the University of Tennessee. Over the course of 11 years, both teams amassed an undefeated record in collegiate competition. During this period, Mr. Roback also completed undergraduate coursework in mathematics.

In 1982, Mr. Roback launched his career as a real estate agent. He quickly developed a specialty for facilitating the purchase and sale of hotels and motels, choosing this focus as a way to help people get jobs, and is widely known as the "Motel Man" within his local community. Mr. Roback also helps buyers and sellers obtain financing, negotiate contractual terms and advertise properties on a mass scale.

As Mr. Roback found success in real estate, the University of the Cumberlands' judo team achieved nationwide recognition after securing more than 15 Midwest Collegiate Judo Championships and three National Collegiate Judo Championships. During the Summer Olympics of 1984, 1988 and 1992, four students from the University of the Cumberlands represented the United States in judo, with one student winning an Olympic medal. Moreover, students from the University of the Cumberlands have also secured championship victories in the FISU World University Games and the Pan American Games.

Alongside his professional career, Mr. Roback has competed in the Senior Olympics on eight occasions and accumulated over 50 medals. In recognition of his myriad contributions to the University of the Cumberlands, he was selected for induction in the university's Hall of Fame in 2004. Ten years later, Mr. Roback was deeply honored to receive a Certificate of Appreciation from the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta.

In addition to his determination and perseverance, Mr. Roback attributes a great deal of his success to his healthy lifestyle. He is currently writing a book that reveals his secrets to maintaining exceptional physical and mental health at 80 years of age. In the coming years, Mr. Roback also intends to increase accessibility for motel buyers and sellers by introducing a worldwide advertising platform.

