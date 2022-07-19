ZAGENO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Simplifying the Supply Chain for Life Science Research with Its e-Commerce Platform

ZAGENO's online marketplace goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. It supports scientists' path toward accelerated research and reduced administrative tasks, ensuring they spend less time managing their supplies and more time at the lab bench. The company collaborates closely with a range of stakeholders and partners to evolve alongside market needs and trends to build its technology. Even without a warehouse, the supplier-agnostic company offers the most comprehensive catalog in the industry, comprising close to 40 million product SKUs from more than 3,500 suppliers and growing.

According to Frost & Sullivan's Supriya Lala, a Best Practices Research analyst, "ZAGENO streamlines entire purchasing orders, product selection, comparison, delivery, invoicing, and payments as a one-stop shop for all lab supplies. It eliminates manual time-consuming ordering procedures involving researching, purchasing, and tracking lab supplies to improve scientific productivity."

ZAGENO's platform enables enterprise customers to evaluate lab supplies. Its industry-first Spend Analytics dashboard provides insights that allow accurate budget forecasts to optimize costs while a variable pricing model ensures a cost-optimized plan based on biotech lab needs. Its feature-rich marketplace offers industry-leading and user-friendly search capabilities. It displays complete product-related information on a single page, driving end-users' convenience and effortless understandability. Scientific Score, a product rating tool, allows customers to select the most suitable life science products for their experiments based on various aggregated metrics. It helps scientists make informed purchasing decisions and supports suppliers with an expedited go-to-market strategy. The platform also:

Allows scientists to order out-of-catalog novel products and enables adding of new suppliers within two to four hours.

Helps scientists shorten the time to place an order to a few hours to ensure rapid and timely product delivery to research customers.

Enables suppliers to sell greater volume at a lower operational cost than directly selling to diverse research customers spread across geographies and incurring high operating costs.

Helps suppliers position their products toward users and improve brand recognition, and allows suppliers to upload their catalogs and alter their pricing based on market needs.

Cuts the time suppliers require to train their salesforce around new product portfolios and decide the best pricing, hastening product delivery.

"The market-leading ZAGENO platform helps scientists with convenient and reliable purchases and lessens the administrative burden, improving productivity. The company's commitment to automating the life sciences supply chain meets researchers' dynamic needs and accelerates scientific discoveries while serving as an optimal sales channel for suppliers and partners," explained Tejashri Khadilkar, senior industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan. The company is well-positioned to offer long-tail solutions to its pharma clients and drive the life sciences e-commerce space into its next growth phase.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

