ZAGENO Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Transforming the Lab Supply Procurement Experience

ZAGENO leverages advanced AI and a robust online platform to optimize lab supply procurement and deliver cost-effective efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the life sciences eCommerce industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ZAGENO with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. ZAGENO combines superior digital tools and a strong online presence to address the challenges of procuring lab supplies with its superior lab supply ordering platform.

ZAGENO's platform leverages the latest AI applications to provide detailed product pages to biotech and pharma researchers. It features a cutting-edge recommendation engine based on user needs and behaviors that can quickly find the right products and efficiently manage their supply chain. This customer-focused and innovative approach allows the company to maintain lower operational costs, offer more competitive pricing than traditional models, and deliver a highly intuitive purchasing experience.

Furthermore, ZAGENO offers access to approximately 3,000 suppliers, 5,300 brands, and over 40 million products, making it the largest lab supplies marketplace. The company helps scientists, lab managers, and procurement leaders compare products across vendors, easily source product alternatives, track deliveries, and communicate real-time order status with research and development (R&D) teams. ZAGENO's platform seamlessly integrates with existing customer software, enabling access to critical operational data, accelerating decision-making, and enhancing productivity. These comprehensive benefits ensure researchers focus on accelerating innovation while reducing administrative burden.

"For instance, scientists using the platform save about eight hours per week, while procurement teams see a 30% reduction in time spent managing their processes. Moreover, lab managers reclaim three days per week for more productive tasks. At the same time, finance teams achieved 15% in time savings, highlighting ZAGENO's extensive optimization capabilities from streamlining operations and reducing the administrative burden associated with lab supply procurement," said Amartya Bose, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

ZAGENO regularly collaborates with infrastructure providers, consultants, and advisors to strengthen its market presence. These partnerships address common challenges biotech firms face and enhance operational efficiencies as soon as they arise. As a result, this translates into high customer loyalty and significant organic growth driven by positive word-of-mouth and high satisfaction scores.

"Additionally, ZAGENO strengthens its industry presence through collaborations with infrastructure providers, consultants, and advisors closely aligned with biotech companies. By eliminating the typical challenges of new system integrations, ZAGENO attracts new customers and retains existing ones, boosting customer loyalty and driving organic growth through positive word-of-mouth and high satisfaction scores," said Manuel Albornoz, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes ZAGENO's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

