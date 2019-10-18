Zambia Agri-Business Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Agri-Business Sector in Zambia 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural sector contributed only 6.7% to Zambia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, but it is the most important to the country from a socio-economic point of view, employing almost 54% of the labour force in 2018.

This report covers the agri-business sector in Zambia, with comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, production figures, investment and government actions in the sector, trade regulations and barriers to entry.

Zambia's economy grew by an estimated 3.5% in 2018, but the economy is vulnerable to variations in the copper price, and to drought, and economic growth was mostly due to growth in the services and mining sectors that offset a contraction in the agricultural sector as a result of low rainfall.

Tough Environment:

Challenges facing Zambia's agri-business sector are the increasing cost of inputs such as electricity, fuel and wages, and competition from illegally imported edible oil. Zambia`s agriculture is predominantly rain-fed, making the sector highly dependent on weather patterns, although there are abundant surface and sub-surface water resources. Most of the irrigated land is found on commercial farms. Other challenges faced by the sector include limited mechanisation and restricted access to credit by smallholder farmers in particular.

Commercial Farming:

Large commercial farms, although they comprise a small percentage of the total number of farms, play an important role in the sector, as they account for most of the output of sugar cane, tobacco, wheat, potatoes, and soya beans. The most widely grown crops are maize, groundnuts (peanuts), sweet potatoes, cassava, rice and mixed beans. Other important crops are soya beans, sunflower, wheat, sorghum, millet and various vegetables and fruits. Challenges faced by the horticultural sector include informal markets that are uncompetitive, not regulated and non-transparent, inconsistencies in supply that cause high price volatility and large post-harvest losses, insufficient cold chain infrastructure, and disorganised marketing systems.

Report Coverage:

There are profiles of 39 companies operating in the Zambian agri-business sector, including Zambeef Products, the largest vertically integrated food retailer, which uses more than 16,000ha each year to produce irrigated and rain-fed crops such as maize, wheat and soya beans, Mount Meru Millers Zambia, which has a 20% share of the edible oil market, Zambia Sugar, which produces more than 90% of the country's sugar. There are profiles of a number of cotton companies including Parrogate Ginneries, China-Africa Cotton Zambia, Grafax Cotton Zambia and Alliance Ginneries, and tea companies such as Zaffico Tea, which announced plans to increase production.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

2.1. Geographic Position

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Government Support

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.4. Environmental Concerns

6.5. Labour

6.6. Imports of Edible Oils

7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Afgri Operations (Pty) Ltd

Africa Feeds Ltd ( Zambia )

) Alliance Ginneries Ltd

Amatheon Agri Zambia Ltd

Amigo Foods Ltd

Antelope Wholesale Merchants Ltd

Cargill Zambia (2009) Ltd

Cbl Agri Zambia Ltd

China-Africa Cotton Zambia Ltd

Consolidated Farming Ltd

Gourock Zambia Ltd

Grafax Cotton Zambia Ltd

Kalomo Grain Marketing Ltd

Khal Amazi Ltd

Monsanto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Mount Meru Millers Zambia Ltd

Mri Seed Zambia Ltd

Munali Coffee Ltd

National Milling Corporation Ltd

Northern Coffee Corporation Ltd

Nutri Feeds (Pty) Ltd

Nwk Agri-Services Ltd

Omg Group Holdings Ltd

Pannar Seed ( Zambia ) Ltd

) Ltd Parrogate Ginneries Ltd

Regitech Soya Processing Industries Ltd

Seed Co Zambia International Ltd

Simba Milling Ltd

Speciality Foods ( Zambia ) Ltd

) Ltd Star Milling Ltd

Superior Milling Company Ltd

Unified Chemicals Zambia Ltd

Yatu Foods Ltd

York Farm Ltd

Zaffico Tea Company Ltd

Zamanita Ltd

Zambeef Products Plc

Zambia Sugar Plc

Zampalm Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb5gd0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

