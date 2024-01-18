Zanders joins the Nomentia Partner Network as an Implementation Partner

HELSINKI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zanders, a renowned global treasury and risk management consultancy firm, joined the Nomentia Partner Network. Zanders will support Nomentia with implementing new client projects using its extensive industry expertise in treasury and risk management.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, efficient treasury and risk management technologies are crucial for companies of all sizes. With the increasing complexity of financial regulations, global market fluctuations, and growing demands for real-time information, organizations need robust tools and expert guidance to implement treasury technologies successfully to tackle these challenges. With the help of Zanders, new Nomentia customers will be able to implement the solutions rapidly with expert consultants and projects managers from Zanders who all received training and completed the Nomentia partner certification.

Zanders has grown strongly to become the leading global independent treasury and risk consulting firm with about 300 employees across ten offices in Europe, the UK, Middle-East, US and Asia. With a specialized focus on treasury and risk, Zanders has been committed to providing best-in-class solutions to their customers in more than 40 countries. Zanders' advisory services consist of treasury strategy and organization, technology selection and implementation, financial and non-financial risk management, including debt advisory and working capital management. In addition, Zanders has developed its own suite of innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. Zanders combines thought leadership with a high-quality approach and client involvement across the value chain.

"We are excited to join Nomentia as a partner and support their growing client base with new system implementations. Nomentia offers a full suite of treasury, risk and payment technology solutions and is focused on future product development" says Sander van Tol, Partner at Zanders. "Our goal is to provide added value as a subject matter expert to both Nomentia and their clients."

The partnership between Nomentia and Zanders represents a significant step forward in the realm of treasury and risk management. By combining Nomentia's innovative technology and Zanders' expertise, organizations gain access to comprehensive solutions that empower them to optimize their financial operations, and make informed decisions.

"We want to welcome Zanders to the Nomentia partner program and we are thrilled about implementing our first client projects together" says Tapani Oksala, Head of Partnerships at Nomentia. "Zanders' expertise in the market is well-known for a reason - and now, Nomentia's clients will be able to work with world-class treasury consultants and project managers as a result of this partnership."

