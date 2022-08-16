Zane Lamprey Attempts to Set World Record as Highest Comedian During World's First Stand-Up Gig at a Working Marijuana Farm

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California cannabis cultivator Goldenseed has teamed with comedian Zane Lamprey, best known for Three Sheets (Travel Channel), Drinking Made Easy (Mark Cuban's AXSTV), and Chug (NatGeo), to attempt to set a world record. Lamprey, who has spent over a decade traveling the world drinking with locals, has previously set world records for Champagne Sabering (31 bottles in a minute) and "longest LIVE podcast" (26 hours straight). He will now attempt to set the world record for "world's highest comedian." The world record attempt will take place on September 17, 2022 when Zane performs stand-up at Goldenseed's Fields of Green event in Watsonville, California.

"The official record for the highest altitude stand-up comedy gig ever was at 17,395.01 feet in Nepal. This is actually true," explains Lamprey. "When I'm on stage at Goldenseed's bountiful marijuana farm, I'll only be about 43 feet above sea level, so we'll have to find another way to measure how high I am. Given that I'll be surrounded by greenhouses full of incredible cannabis, I think I'll come up with something."

Fields of Green is an annual event held by Goldenseed for their 7,500+ shareholders at their Watsonville cannabis farm. This year, Goldenseed, the first U.S. private cannabis cultivator ever qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell stock to the general public, decided to open the event to anyone who wants to attend. Tickets are available at www.owngoldenseed.com/comedy for $29 and include Zane Lamprey's performance, a day of music, drink, food trucks and guided tours of the Goldenseed weed farm. Tickets as well as other "perks" are free for investors for a minimum investment being $200. To invest in Goldenseed and own part of their cannabis cultivation and company, also go to www.owngoldenseed.com/comedy.

Lamprey will also MC the event and while on stage will attempt to set at least one other world record. "I'm sure I can set the record for 'Longest Stand Up Routine At A Working Weed Farm' because, as far as I can tell, I'll be the only comedian whose ever done standup at a working weed farm," Lamprey said. "After my first joke, I'll already hold the record!"

