Zarminali Pediatrics Raises $110M Series A To Transform American Pediatric Care

Capital Will Accelerate Nationwide Clinic Growth And Expand Zarminali's Proprietary Technology Platform

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide integrated primary and specialty care nationwide, today announced a $110M Series A funding round. Healthier Capital led the round, along with participation from existing investor General Catalyst , and new investor K2 HealthVentures .

Since its founding in 2024, Zarminali has rapidly emerged as a leader in modern pediatric healthcare, establishing a footprint of 28 clinics across 8 states in under two years. In 2026, the company plans to open 15 de novo clinics – including several in new markets such as Chicago, Milwaukee and Dallas – and welcome additional established practice groups into its growing network, continuing its nationwide expansion to serve more families. The new capital will be used to accelerate the rollout of Zarminali's proprietary technology platform, enter new markets and open de novo clinics uniquely designed for pediatric patients and their families, and expand services beyond primary care to include both urgent and specialty care offerings.

With this latest raise, Zarminali has secured a total of $150 million in funding to date. Additionally, Amir Dan Rubin, CEO & Founding Managing Partner of Healthier Capital and former CEO of Amazon One Medical, will be joining Zarminali's Board of Directors, alongside existing board members Holly Maloney, Managing Director & Head of Health Assurance at General Catalyst; Brandon Kerns, CFO of CareBridge Health and former CFO of Main Street Health and Landmark Health; and Margaret McKenna, former co-CTO of Devoted Health.

Having personally dealt with finding comprehensive pediatric care for a child with an autoimmune disorder and the stress that experience can place on families navigating the healthcare system, Founder & CEO Danish Qureshi committed himself to the mission of changing the way that pediatric care is delivered.

"Our rapid growth is proof of what millions of parents, clinicians, and children already know to be true: Our pediatric healthcare system is broken, and Zarminali's family-centered, technology-enhanced healthcare model is the necessary solution," said Danish Qureshi. "With this additional capital, we will be able to further expand our delivery of comprehensive and cohesive pediatric care to countless families across the country."

"Zarminali Pediatrics represents a fundamentally better way to care for children – one that is built around families, empowered clinicians, and creative uses of technology," said Amir Dan Rubin. "I am proud to support the team's mission to unify primary, specialty, and urgent care all under one umbrella with one unified technology backbone – a solution that is both innovative and intuitive."

"Zarminali is building the digital, operational, and clinical infrastructure for what modern pediatric care should look like in the U.S.," said Holly Maloney. "The team has consistently outperformed expectations, and we believe they have the potential to build the first truly scaled, sustainable pediatric health system in the country, which is why we remain committed to investing in the company."

A recent 2025 study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that the physical, mental, and developmental health of American children has significantly deteriorated across nearly every major health indicator over the past seventeen years – highlighting an increasingly urgent need to reshape pediatric care in the United States. Zarminali Pediatrics provides a modern, purpose-built healthcare alternative that delivers elevated, seamlessly coordinated care across the full pediatric continuum. By designing care around coordination, continuity, and seamless access, Zarminali is the ideal partner for families through every stage of a child's health journey.

In addition to its primary care offerings, Zarminali Pediatrics will expand its specialty services to include speech therapy, occupational therapy, and behavioral health services across its clinic footprint, as well as urgent care in select locations. The company also plans to expand services to include 24/7 telehealth, to ensure families have access to care whenever a need arises. To learn more about Zarminali visit: http://zarminali.com .

About Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood – by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams. We are leading the way towards a healthier future for pediatric patients and a happier future for pediatric clinicians across the country. Visit zarminali.com for more information or follow our journey to provide more connected care on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Zarminali Pediatrics