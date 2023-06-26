Zavation, a Gemspring Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires CoreLink

News provided by

Gemspring Capital

26 Jun, 2023, 08:55 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavation Medical Products, LLC ("Zavation"), an innovative designer and manufacturer of spinal implant, interventional spine and biologics products and a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital ("Gemspring"), today announced that it has acquired CoreLink, LLC ("CoreLink"), a leading, vertically-integrated provider of spinal implant and instrumentation systems, from The Stephens Group, LLC. The transaction combines two market-leading businesses that share a common foundation of engineering unique spinal solutions, providing unparalleled service and enhancing the quality of life for patients around the world. Zavation and CoreLink will continue to operate under their respective brands and the combined business will be led by Zavation CEO Jeffrey Johnson, while Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Stephens Group will maintain a minority stake in the combined entity. Financial terms were not disclosed.

For over two decades, CoreLink has solidified itself as a leading provider of novel devices and instrumentation for spinal surgery and more recently has established a differentiated product portfolio supporting lateral spine procedures. CoreLink has uniquely leveraged in-house additive manufacturing techniques to launch its proprietary Mimetic Metal® technology which drives improved patient outcomes. At the same time, CoreLink has invested significantly in medical education including development of a state-of-the-art Bioskills facility in St. Louis, Missouri, to meet evolving surgical needs.

The combination of Zavation and CoreLink brings together two highly complementary product portfolios across spine and interventional pain management, geographic footprints and customer bases spanning in-patient and outpatient delivery of care. By joining forces, the businesses have established a high-growth platform of scale for spinal solutions led by a world-class management team and well-positioned to unlock additional opportunities for expansion. The increased scale allows the combined company to continue investing in innovative technologies and offers surgeon and distributor partners more rapid product development and enhanced customer service.

Mr. Johnson commented, "The combination of Zavation and CoreLink brings together two industry-leading businesses with shared values and customer-centric cultures. We remain dedicated to working with our distributor partners to deliver the highest quality spinal solutions for surgeons and patients across the country. I look forward to joining forces with Jay and the CoreLink team to amplify our strengths and leverage our combined resources to offer more life-changing spinal devices."

Mr. Bartling remarked, "At CoreLink, we've solidified our reputation as an innovator of quality orthopedic and spinal devices that have improved the quality of life for countless patients. We are confident this milestone will allow us to continue executing on our mission, while further enhancing our capabilities to best serve our surgeon partners."

Don Gerne, Managing Director at Gemspring, commented, "Through this transformative combination, Zavation and CoreLink will be able to provide an expanded product suite and enhanced capabilities to remain hyper-responsive to the needs of customers and partners across the country. We share a vision with Jeffrey, Jay and the entire management team to be the partner of choice for best-in-class spinal surgical solutions, and we are confident this step will position the business for long-term growth and continued success."

About Zavation
Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of numerous distributors across the United States. The company has commercialized over 25 product families since inception. Zavation operates a newly constructed 75,000 square foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS. To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

About CoreLink
CoreLink, known as The Source for Spine™, internally designs and manufactures more than 99% of its broad portfolio of spinal implant systems. With a unique heritage that combines old-world craftsmanship with state-of-art manufacturing, we collaborate with surgeons to develop and deliver effective surgical solutions and improve the lives of patients. For more information, visit www.corelinksurgical.com

About Gemspring Capital
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.4 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contacts
Don Gerne, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

Also from this source

Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Mobility Solutions Provider CAG

Amplix Acquires the Technology Advisory Practice of Intervale Technologies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.