Zavation Medical Products Announces First Implantations of Varisync® ALIF NanoPrime™

FLOWOOD, Miss., Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavation Medical Products, LLC ("Zavation"), a leading innovator in spinal device technology, announces the first successful implantations of the Varisync® ALIF NanoPrime™ System, a next-generation stand-alone ALIF system featuring Zavation's proprietary titanium ion bond technology.

NanoPrime™ combines the mechanical advantages of PEEK with the biological benefits of titanium, providing enhanced radiographic visualization, biomechanical compatibility5, and fusion potential1, 2, 3, 4.

Varisync ALIF Construct with NanoPrime Cage Dr. Hanbing (Steve) Zhou

Dr. Steve Zhou successfully performed a two-level anterior lumbar fusion using the NanoPrime™ ALIF to treat a patient with a L4-L5 Grade 1 spondylolisthesis and severe L5-S1 spondylosis. Post-operatively, the patient reported an improvement in symptoms.

"The NanoPrime™ ALIF cage offered excellent radiographic visibility and the potential to lead to positive surgical outcomes," said Dr. Steve Zhou. "Its softer modulus compared to pure titanium reduces the risk of subsidence, while the titanium-bonded surface promotes solid fusion and eliminates my concerns of fibrous union."

A fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, Dr. Zhou is recognized for his patient-centered approach and expertise in advanced spinal procedures. His clinical experience highlights the real-world advantages of NanoPrime's design in improving visualization, biomechanical compatibility, and overall patient outcomes.

Lane Major, Chief Executive Officer of Zavation, said, "Varisync® ALIF NanoPrime™ reflects our commitment to bringing truly differentiated technology to spine surgery. This system combines thoughtful design with advanced material science, giving surgeons a streamlined and versatile option in the anterior space. It is the kind of innovation that reinforces our mission to elevate patient care and support the clinical needs of our partners."

About Zavation

Zavation is a fast-growing designer and manufacturer of spinal hardware and biologics headquartered in Flowood, Mississippi. Focused on innovation, surgeon collaboration, and superior customer support, Zavation delivers advanced spinal solutions that improve surgical outcomes and patient quality of life.

References

Williamson, S., and A. Parekh. Surface Characterization of ALIF and PLIF Cages. Data on file, Department of Biomedical Materials Science, School of Dentistry, University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2024. Olivares-Navarrete, R., et al. "Implant Materials Generate Different Peri-implant Inflammatory Factors: PEEK Promotes Fibrosis and Microtextured Ti Promotes Osteogenic Factors." Spine, vol. 40, no. 6; 2015, pp. 399–404. Olivares-Navarrete, R., et al. "Rough Titanium Alloys Regulate Osteoblast Production of Angiogenic Factors." Spine Journal, vol. 13, no. 11; Nov. 2013. Cabraja, M., et al. "Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion: Comparison of Titanium and Polyetheretherketone Cages." BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, vol. 13, no. 172, 2012. Warburton, A., et al. "Biomaterials in Spinal Implants: A Review." Neurospine, vol. 17, no. 1, Mar. 2020, pp. 101–110.

