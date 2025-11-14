Zavation Medical Products Announces NanoPrime™: A Breakthrough in PEEK and Titanium Hybrid Interbodies

FLOWOOD, Miss., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavation Medical Products, LLC ("Zavation"), a leading innovator in spinal device technology, proudly announces the launch of NanoPrime™, a next-generation implant material that combines the mechanical advantages of PEEK with the biological benefits of titanium through advanced titanium ion bond technology.

Varisync NanoPrime ALIF Cage with Anchors Labyrinth Nanoprime Cervical Cage

NanoPrime™ utilizes a cutting-edge nano-engineering process involving evaporation and ion beam bombardment in a high vacuum environment. This technique allows for bonding the coating and substrate atoms into one surface, minimizing the risk of delamination.

NanoPrime™ technology will debut with Zavation's Varisync® ALIF interbody system and serve as a platform technology incorporated across the Labyrinth® Porous PEEK interbody offering. Zavation believes this will be the first titanium porous PEEK interbody with nanoscale features, truly offering the best attributes of titanium, porosity, and PEEK in one interbody technology.

NanoPrime™ seamlessly integrates these advantages, offering:

Titanium's biological compatibility and osteoconductivity 2, 3

PEEK's modulus of elasticity and imaging compatibility 4, 5

A surface with nanoscale level features and average surface roughness measurements between 0.104 μm- 0.303 μm-, which may support upregulation of osteoblast-derived angiogenic factors and osteogenic markers 1, 2

Micro and macro porosity combined with Labyrinth® Porous PEEK technology 1

Lane Major, Zavation's Chief Executive Officer, said, "NanoPrime™ marks a major step forward in how we combine material science with practical implant design. It represents what we believe to be the first family of porous macro, micro, and nano featured porous PEEK-Ti bonded spinal implants, delivering a level of differentiation that is rare in our industry and central to our commitment to supporting surgeons and the patients they serve."

Zavation remains committed to advancing spinal device technology and developing material solutions that support stronger and more predictable surgical outcomes. To learn more about the Varisync® ALIF NanoPrime™ Interbody System and Zavation's full portfolio of spinal solutions, visit us at NASS Booth #1621.

About Zavation

Zavation is a fast-growing designer and manufacturer of spinal hardware and biologics headquartered in Flowood, Mississippi. Focused on innovation, surgeon collaboration, and superior customer support, Zavation delivers advanced spinal solutions that improve surgical outcomes and patient quality of life.

