Zavation Medical Products, LLC., Launches Titanium/PEEK Posterior LEIF Cage

The Titanium/PEEK Posterior LEIF cage is the latest addition to Zavation's portfolio. The cage is designed to provide structural stability in a shape that accommodates a posterior or transforaminal approach to the lumbar spine. It is available in various heights and geometric options to fit the anatomical needs of a wide variety of patients. After insertion, the implant can be expanded to a larger footprint which doubles the graft volume, and it can then be filled with autogenous bone graft material through the inserter.

Dr. Jimmy Miller, Neurosurgeon at Greenwood LeFlore Hospital, stated, "There are several very important advantages of the hybrid LEIF cage. First, the expanded cage has a large size that lessens the likelihood of subsidence. Second, it has a large footprint and an increased available space for graft material that promotes bony fusion. Third, once expanded the hybrid LEIF cage is wider than the annulotomy through which it was inserted, lessening the possibility of posterior migration. Fourth, it has the increased strength of a titanium alloy."

INDICATIONS FOR USE

The Zavation Posterior LEIF (Lateral Expandable Interbody Fusion) implants are indicated for spinal fusion procedures to be used with autogenous bone graft in skeletally mature patients. The Zavation Posterior LEIF implants are intended for use at either one level or two contiguous levels in the lumbar spine, from L2 to S1, for the treatment of degenerative disc disease (DDD) with up to Grade I spondylolisthesis. DDD is defined as back pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies. The device is intended to be used in patients who have had six months of non-operative treatment.

The Zavation Posterior LEIF implants are intended to be used with supplemental internal fixation appropriate for the implanted level, including Zavation Spinal System.

ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS, LLC.

Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of 150+ distributors across 40 plus states. The Company has commercialized over 15 product families since inception. Zavation operates a 30,000 square foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS and a 14,000 square foot facility in Tampa, FL. Through the PanMed transaction in 2018, the Company acquired a disruptive interventional spine portfolio. To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

