FLOWOOD, Miss., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Zavation Medical Products, LLC ranks as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Zavation is honored to be included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, and we see this as a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality medical products and exceptional service to our customers. This milestone inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry and to pursue excellence in everything we do.

We are grateful for the trust and support of our customers, partners, and employees, without whom this achievement would not have been possible. As we celebrate this recognition, we remain focused on our mission to provide unparalleled patient care through innovative spinal solutions, vertically integrated manufacturing, and world-class customer service.

