Zavation Medical Products, LLC., Earns Spot As An Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavation Medical Products ("Zavation" or the "Company"), an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-quality spinal implants, instruments, MIS procedural kits, and biologics headquartered in Flowood, MS, has been recognized as one of 2020's fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the United States by Inc. 5000.

"While our management team is honored by the Inc. 5000 recognition, the credit for this achievement goes to our employees and their tireless commitment to our customers," said Jeffrey Johnson, Founder and CEO. "Our focus on teamwork, collaboration, and training enables us to maintain a customer-centric culture while in high growth mode."

Zavation has invested heavily in growth since 2017, doubling both its employee base and manufacturing capacity. The Company remains committed to supporting the Mississippi economy and expects to increase its employee base by ~50% over the next five years to meet growth expectations.

Mr. Johnson added, "We look forward to accelerating growth and celebrating many more years on the Inc. 5000!"

ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS, LLC.

Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of 150+ distributors across 40 plus states. The Company has commercialized over 15 product families since inception. Zavation operates a 30,000 square foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS and a 14,000 square foot facility in Tampa, FL. Through the PanMed transaction in 2018, the Company acquired a disruptive interventional spine portfolio. To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

