Zaxby's aims to start a movement on Random Acts of Kindness Day

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with an innovative TikTok activation. The beloved chicken chain is squawking for fans of the video-sharing network to step up their goodwill game with its #ZaxofKindness challenge. Zaxby's hopes to launch a movement and kick off its own series of randomly nice brand initiatives on the day set aside to commemorate kindness.

Zaxby's mascot Big Z is spreading the love, because who doesn't want free air hugs? “We’re trying to help spread some love at a time when folks are hungry for kindness and connection," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger.

"Zaxby's brand is all about having fun and creating encore experiences," said CMO Joel Bulger. "We're trying to help spread some love at a time when folks are hungry for kindness and connection. That's how #ZaxofKindness was born."

Random Acts of Kindness Day was created in 1995 by The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) to "inspire people to practice kindness and to 'pass it on' to others," according to the organization's website. According to RAK, scientific evidence demonstrates the positive effects of doing kind things for others, receiving kindness and even just witnessing it.

The idea behind the Zaxby's challenge is to utilize a TikTok trend in order to boost the message and encourage others to join in. The brand has plans for additional #ZaxofKindness activations throughout the year.

And, if media are still pondering the age-old question, "Why did the chicken cross the road?", Big Z has the answer for you. The mascot doesn't speak, of course, but he holds up signs to express himself and represent the Zaxby's brand. Watch for his #ZaxofKindness videos on TikTok and across Zaxby's social media channels.

"TikTok is an excellent channel for visual storytelling and connecting with our younger audience, so we thought it would be perfect for sharing positivity and inspiring kindness on Random Acts of Kindness Day," Bulger added.

About Zaxby's

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

1.865.599.9968

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxby's

Related Links

http://zaxbys.com

