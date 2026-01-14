ZAXBYS® KICKS OFF 2026 WITH RETURN OF FAN-FAVORITE MENU INNOVATIONS: SOUTHERN FRIED SHRIMP AND GIANT QUESADILLAS

Starting on January 19, guests can once again enjoy Zaxbys twist on their favorite meals, back on menus for a limited time only

At-A-Glance Information

Company: Zaxbys®

Zaxbys® Menu Items Announcement: Back by popular demand, Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp and Zaxbys Giant Chicken Quesadillas return to menus, delivering bold flavor, crave-worthy options, and plenty of sauce in every bite

Back by popular demand, Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp and Zaxbys Giant Chicken Quesadillas return to menus, delivering bold flavor, crave-worthy options, and plenty of sauce in every bite Southern Fried Shrimp Menu Items: Zaxbys ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal, Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp Meal, and Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp Side

Zaxbys ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal, Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp Meal, and Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp Side Giant Quesadilla Menu Items: Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and Zaxbys Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and Zaxbys Chicken Fajita Quesadilla Launch Date & Availability: Available January 19, 2026 at participating Zaxbys locations for a limited time only

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Zaxbys®, the motto is new year, same saucy cravings. The brand famous for taking the Zax flavors fans love and delivering them in new and innovative formats is bringing back two of its most iconic creations: Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas. Zaxbys brought its beloved breading to the seas with the creation of Southern Fried Shrimp and delivered a saucy twist to a Mexican staple with the introduction of GIANT Quesadillas last year. Now, both menu innovations are back for a limited time only beginning on January 19, so that guests can indulge in a one-two punch of flavor delivered by some of their most beloved offerings of years past.

Zaxbys Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadilla

You don't become the saucy chicken chain by doing what's expected. You do it by cooking up mouth-watering creations that put a new twist on classic flavors.

Call it a three-peat; Zaxbys is heading back to the ZaxSeas with the return of its Southern Fried Shrimp, making waves on menus for the third year in a row. This time, Zaxbys is shrimpin' in three different ways so there's something for every seafood lover:

ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal : Combines the best of both worlds featuring Zaxbys famous breading eight Southern Fried Shrimp and three Chicken Fingerz™ served with our legendary Zax Sauce®, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink

Combines the best of both worlds featuring Zaxbys famous breading eight Southern Fried Shrimp and three Chicken Fingerz™ served with our legendary Zax Sauce®, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink Southern Fried Shrimp Meal : Eight crispy butterflied shrimp served with zesty Zax Sauce plus Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink

Eight crispy butterflied shrimp served with zesty Zax Sauce plus Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink Southern Fried Shrimp Side: Eight shrimp with Zax Sauce available as a side to take your meal to the next nautical level

Alongside the maritime favorite, Zaxbys Giant Quesadillas are making their return after a GIANT debut on menus last year. Stacked and packed with three of Zaxbys hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, the brand is offering two different ways to go big – literally – with these hunger busting offerings:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla : A giant quesadilla packed with three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, Cheddar Jack cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon, and creamy Ranch dressing, all folded into a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch and a Small Drink.

: A giant quesadilla packed with three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, Cheddar Jack cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon, and creamy Ranch dressing, all folded into a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch and a Small Drink. Chicken Fajita Quesadilla: A giant quesadilla packed with three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and Southwest Ranch, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch and a Small Drink.

"We're kicking off the new year with bold flavor and fan-favorites," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxbys. "Our guests have told us loud and clear, Southern Fried Shrimp and our GIANT Chicken Quesadillas are two menu items they crave. We're bringing both back to give them exactly what they want – our famous fingerz and sauces in new meals that they can only get at Zaxbys. Whether you're diving back into the 'ZaxSeas' or doubling down on bold, cheesy flavor, Zaxbys is making sure its fans start the year right."

For more details on the saucy menu items Zaxbys is satisfying fans' cravings with, visit a Zaxbys near you or online at www.zaxbys.com. And, be sure to follow Zaxbys on Instagram and TikTok to stay up-to-date on what else the saucy chicken chain is cookin'.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 21 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Categories: Restaurant Industry, Fast Food, Limited Time Offers, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), Southern Cuisine, Seafood Menu, Menu Innovation

Tags: #Zaxbys #RestaurantNews #LimitedTimeOffer #FastFood #SouthernFood #Seafood #Quesadillas #MenuLaunch #QSR #ChickenRestaurant

Contact:

Brooke Defrin

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys