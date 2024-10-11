Zaxbys Moves into Maryland with First Three Locations on the Eastern Shore

Popular Southeastern Chicken Franchise Continues its U.S. Expansion

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxbys™, the rapidly expanding Georgia-based QSR franchise famous for its craveable Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is proud to announce its debut into the great state of Maryland. Franchise co-owners Curtis and Teresa Snyder, along with Teresa's father, Thomas Mitchell, have signed a territory agreement to open three locations along Maryland's Eastern Shore. The first Zaxbys in Maryland is slated to open in Cambridge in late 2025, with additional locations in Easton and West Ocean City/Berlin to follow.

Curtis Snyder, a local attorney and real estate developer, is enthusiastic about pioneering Zaxbys in a new market.

"We've always wanted to bring something special to the Eastern Shore, and Zaxbys is the perfect fit. The quality of the product, combined with the brand's growth strategy, convinced us this was the right move. Maryland residents, along with travelers from Baltimore and D.C. heading to the shore, are going to love it," said Snyder.

The family's real estate development company, which focuses on residential and commercial projects along the Eastern Shore, decided to diversify into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector. After enjoying Zaxbys during a family trip to Fort Mill, South Carolina, they were drawn to the brand's strong presence in the growing boneless chicken market.

Mike Mettler, Zaxbys Chief Development Officer, welcomed the partnership with excitement.

"We are thrilled to expand Zaxbys into Maryland with Curtis, Teresa, and Thomas leading the charge. Their commitment to their community and dedication to delivering a high-quality experience for customers perfectly aligns with Zaxbys values. We look forward to seeing them grow the brand on the Eastern Shore."

The first Maryland Zaxbys location will be built near Walmart in Cambridge, with a modern farmhouse design. Another location is planned near a new hospital development in Easton, and the third will be located in the West Ocean City/Berlin area. The Snyder-Mitchell family envisions these locations serving both local residents and the many travelers who pass through on Route 50.

In the long term, the family aims to expand further into Maryland, with potential plans for future locations in Salisbury.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.zaxbys.com/franchise.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's is a five-star VetFran partner and has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. Zaxbys has over 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbys.com/franchise.

