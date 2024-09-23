ZAXBYS NEW CHICKEN FINGER TACO TAILGATE VARIETY PACK TOUCHES DOWN JUST IN TIME FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON

The 9-Count Taco Pack is Available with Your Choice of Chipotle Ranch With Pico or Avocado Ranch BLT Chicken Finger Tacos Starting September 23

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the return of college football season, saucy chicken chain Zaxbys™ is introducing a new way to order and enjoy its latest limited-time offering, Chicken Finger Tacos. Starting September 23, Zaxbys new Taco Tailgate Variety Pack is hitting menus to give fans the ultimate spread for game day eats.

Zaxbys Taco Tailgate Variety Pack

Practice your touchdown dance or raise that foam finger in the air while Zaxbys handles the feast for your whole game day team. Available for a limited time, the new variety pack features 9 tacos of your choice between Chipotle Ranch with Pico or Avocado Ranch BLT flavor variations for just $20. Fans can select 3 sets of 3 Chicken Finger Tacos in either bold flavor option:

Chipotle Ranch with Pico Tacos : Brings an iconic Zaxbys hand-breaded chicken finger together with shredded Iceberg lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese and Pico de Gallo , smothered in Zaxbys mild heat Chipotle Ranch sauce and nestled in a warmed flour tortilla.

: Brings an iconic Zaxbys hand-breaded chicken finger together with shredded Iceberg lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese and , smothered in Zaxbys mild heat Chipotle Ranch sauce and nestled in a warmed flour tortilla. Avocado Ranch BLT Tacos: Features a Zaxbys signature, hand-breaded chicken finger served between sliced Roma tomatoes, hickory hardwood-smoked bacon and shredded Iceberg lettuce, drizzled in Zaxbys new Avocado Ranch and placed in a warmed flour tortilla.

"Following the success of our Chicken Finger Tacos this summer, we're excited to launch this new, easy-to-order variety pack just in time for college football season," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "No matter who you're rooting for, show up to your game day gathering with something new, different and delicious for everyone with Zaxbys Taco Tailgate Variety Pack."

Joining Zaxbys in the celebration of its new Taco Tailgate Variety Pack, the brand is partnering with content creators and ultimate college football fans to show how the Taco Tailgate Variety Pack elevates their game day experience. Follow the Zaxbys social channels to see how they #TacoTailgate to kick off the season.

Whether you're hosting at home or in the stadium parking lot, Zaxbys Taco Tailgate Variety Pack is perfect for tailgates, teams on-the-go or watch parties gathered around your table. Order online via Zaxbys.com or through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

For more details on Zaxbys saucy new offerings and where to find them, visit Zaxbys online at www.zaxbys.com and stay up-to-date on what else is cookin' by following the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Contact:

Alyssa Feldmann

[email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys