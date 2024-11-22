ZAXBYS TAKES OVER BLACK FRIDAY TV DISPLAYS AT 1,200+ WALMART LOCATIONS WITH EXCLUSIVE SAUCY SCREENSAVER DEAL

Starting on November 29, Zax fans can unlock saucy savings by visiting any Walmart within a seven-mile radius of Zaxbys 950+ locations in the Southeast.

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All that Black Friday shopping making you hungry? From November 29 to December 2, Georgia-based chicken chain Zaxbys™ is putting action behind the word "$aver" in screensaver and taking over every television display screen in 1,200+ Walmart locations across the Southeast with an exclusive Zax Friday discount code.

Zaxbys Saucy Screensaver Deal

While you're on the hunt for big-box deals, Zaxbys will be serving up big savings on its crowd-favorite meal to fuel your shopping adventures. In-store television screensavers at Walmarts within a seven-mile radius of one of Zaxbys 950+ locations will feature a mouthwatering video of Zaxbys Zax Packz with newly designed packaging. Zax Packz are the ultimate holiday season group meal option that include a variety of fan-favorite menu items and signature sauces, so you can dip, dunk and drizzle to your heart's desire.

In 2023 over 76 million Americans shopped in-store Black Friday sales, when big box stores become high traffic areas for shoppers glued to the latest TV tech*. This year, these new high-definition display TVs at select Walmart locations will showcase the sauciest screensaver ever with the most craveable footage of Zaxbys ultimate group meal, Zax Packz, mimicking the slow-moving natural landscapes usually played on TV screensavers in big-box stores.

The saucy screensavers will feature a QR code that shoppers can scan to download the Zaxbys app and sign up as a Zax Rewardz member to redeem 20% off of a Zax Packz meal in-app or online. Zax Rewardz members can redeem the Zax Friday offer by simply downloading the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store, creating a Zax Rewardz account, entering the discount code shown on TV displays in Walmart, and adding a Zax Packz to your cart. Upon online checkout, simply apply the 20% off Zax Packz reward and the cost of one Zax Packz meal will be deducted.**

"We know Black Friday is all about scoring big savings on big ticket items like TVs," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "So this year, we wanted to offer in-store shoppers near a Zaxbys location a way to save big on the biggest meal Zaxbys has to offer – Zax Packz. Reward your bargain hunting with the ultimate easy-to-order group meal for your whole shopping crew!"

Zaxbys launched the redesign of its crowd-favorite Zax Packz in October to house its beloved menu items like Chicken Fingerz™ or Boneless Wings, Crinkle Fries, Texas Toast and a variety of Zaxbys signature sauces in one box with the perfect compartment for each component. Zax Packz are the easiest group meal solution this holiday season and are now available permanently at all Zaxbys locations.

*National Retail Federation

**Offer availability may be limited. Offer valid for Zax Rewardz members only. Purchase must include a Zax Packz to receive 20% off. One offer per person/device. Valid between 11/29/24-12/2/24. See full offer terms in your account on the Zaxbys app. Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms. © 2024 Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com

