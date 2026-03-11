ZD INVESTORS LOSE MONEY AS REPORTED NUMBERS MASKED REAL RESULTS -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP investigates whether Ziff Davis presented financial metrics that obscured the Company's actual performance before the stock declined

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) investors who held shares through the Company's Q4 2025 earnings report saw the stock drop more than 10% as results fell far short of expectations. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $495.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $6.63 for the year, both below the bottom of the Company's projections. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Throughout 2025, Ziff Davis highlighted adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS as key performance measures in its earnings presentations and calls. On the Q2 2025 earnings call on August 8, 2025, CFO Bret Richter reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.24, noting that the figure reflected higher adjusted EBITDA and lower diluted shares outstanding. The Company's GAAP results, which included foreign-exchange-related losses and other items excluded from adjusted figures, painted a different picture of the Company's financial health -- a gap investors could not easily see from the headline numbers presented each quarter.

When Q4 2025 results were released, reported revenue declined 1.5% year-over-year to $406.7 million and adjusted EPS missed consensus and internal projections. The stock fell double digits in a single session.

If you purchased Ziff Davis shares and suffered a loss, click here to get more information about your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP